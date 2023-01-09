LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.

