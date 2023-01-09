Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
Woman’s body found in Catawba County woods: Deputies
The incident happened near Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street intersection in Catawba County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from the Candler area. According to deputies, 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was supposed to be on his way to Candler, but did not arrive to his home on Monday, Jan. 9. Deputies said...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Cleveland County Woman Found Safe
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say that Mary Madigan has been found safe, less than a day after she went missing. SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan, 91, went missing Sunday afternoon. Madigan is reportedly suffering from...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
WBTV
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide
Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office believe the murders of David Land and Michael Mitchke may have been connected. Four men were killed on Tuesday after the vehicle they were in was involved in a fatal crash, and an ensuing fire. CMPD searching for suspects in Charlotte pawn shop...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 90-Year-Old Man Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mr. Markowitz showed up at his old residence, and officers are out with him getting him checked by MEDIC. His family is being reunited with him, and the silver alert will be cancelled. ORIGINAL:. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit...
WBTV
Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
Denver man fatally shot himself after killing woman: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday […]
Woman killed in two-vehicle Alexander County collision: NCHP
Mary Keller, 41, was identified as the person deceased.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after deputies find fentanyl, handgun, other drugs in vehicle
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding drugs and a handgun in his vehicle. On December 12, 2022, a detective was patrolling the Dysartsville area when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies said the driver was identified as 25-year-old Caleb Thomason and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
WBTV
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash late Tuesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near University City Boulevard. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the victims were Edwin Garcia, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. They...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Dies In Tuesday Morning Crash
TAYLORSVILLE – On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road. A 2017 Ford Focus was traveling south on NC 127, lost control, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Mack dump truck.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged after threatening license plate agency in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after reportedly making threats at a License Plate Agency on E. Court Street in Marion. Deputies said they responded to the area at around 9:45 a.m. after someone...
WXII 12
42-year-old man hit by car, killed on Highway 421 in Wilkes County
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 42-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Wilkes County. It happened Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Highway 421 and hit the pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
wccbcharlotte.com
Family Of Mary Collins Wants Murder Suspect To Remain In Jail
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The family of a 20-year-old woman who was brutally murdered back in 2020 is pushing for one of the suspects to remain in jail without bond. Mary Collins disappeared back in March of 2020. CMPD found her body in an apartment complex days later. Three people...
WYFF4.com
Deputies release picture of person of interest in car break-in near high school in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest after several car break-ins near a high school. Deputies said the crimes happened around Lees Creek Road, near C.A. Erwin High School. If you have any information, you are asked to...
