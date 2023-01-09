Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Market opens flagship location in downtown Charleston
Refuel Operating Co. LLC, a retail and wholesale fuel distribution and convenience-store business, has opened a new store at the southwest corner of King and Calhoun streets. The flagship store is the latest in Refuel Market’s three new-to-inventory stores for 2022 and marks the 207th location nationwide, a Refuel news release stated.
The Island Connection
Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village
A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Chicken restaurant chain opens first Charleston area location
Huey Magoo’s celebrated its newest franchise store with s grand opening on Tuesday in North Charleston, its first in the Charleston area. Huey Magoo’s North Charleston is the 41st restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states, a Huey Magoo’s news release stated.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Hotel coming to master-planned community in Summerville
Sharbell Nexton LLC is bringing an A.C. Hotel by Marriott, developed by Baywood Hotels, a Columbia, Md.-based company, to the planned community of Nexton in Summerville in 2024. The boutique hotel will be situated on 2.5 acres on the corner of Sigma Drive and Session Street and will include 117...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Topgolf announces North Charleston opening date
South Carolina’s third Topgolf location now has an opening date. The new location, at 5000 Topgolf Way in North Charleston, will open Friday, Jan. 20, according to a Topgolf news release. The venue, the company’s 87th global location, is located near the Charleston Area Convention Center and the Tanger Outlets at International Boulevard.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Charleston City Paper
What to do for the week of Jan. 11
The Mex 1 Coastal Cantina parking lot will be packed with 40,000 pounds of snow and converted into a snowboarding jump with a 20-foot ramp and rail. Amateur snowboarders from all over the country will gather to show off their skills. This year’s Rail Jam also celebrates Mex 1’s 10th anniversary with live music and a laser show plus outdoor bars, food stations and vendors. Children ages 12 and younger receive free admission.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Logistics company invests $50M to establish Charleston operations
A cold storage warehousing and logistics company is establishing operations near the Port of Charleston with a $50 million investment. FlexCold’s new North Charleston facility on Patriot Boulevard marks the company’s first cold storage location in South Carolina and second facility in the United States, and is expected to create 59 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office.
South Carolina company expanding to Dorchester County with cold storage facility
(The Center Square) — A Charleston-based cold storage warehousing and logistics company plans to establish operations in Dorchester County, but it’s not clear what, if any, incentives the state offered to encourage the project. FlexCold will spend $49.9 million on a cold storage facility on Patriot Boulevard in...
live5news.com
Funeral arrangements announced for trailblazing Mt. Pleasant councilwoman
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The first and only Black woman to serve on the Mount Pleasant Town Council will be laid to rest on Friday. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the council. She was also the co-founder of the African American Settlement Communities and...
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
live5news.com
Cooking fire displaces residents of Charleston home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters said a fire that displaced the residents of a home Sunday night was accidental and related to unattended cooking. Crews responded to a home on Tiffany Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters said flames could be seen from the left side of the home.
counton2.com
24-hour indoor golf venue coming to West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new business set to open this month in West Ashley plans to give avid golfers 24/7 access to practice. CHS Golf is the latest venture from the D Fresh Hospitality Team, which owns restaurants like Ireland’s Own, Whiskey Jacks, and Southside 17. The...
Charleston City Paper
Chu explores classic Chinese flavors and unexpected ice cream tastes
Kelly Chu ended up in Charleston because of a chance meeting on a street in Chinatown in New York City in 1996. Born in Shanghai 43 years ago, Chu and her family moved to Brazil when she was 11 as her father helped to open a hotel. She spoke no Portuguese.
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant considering more regulations for memorials, monuments
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - At Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park, people come to enjoy the scenery, pier, and playground, but they also come to remember and reflect. “One of the things my two sisters and I did several years ago was put in a memorial brick here in...
Charleston County hosting open interviews
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county. Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply […]
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
South Carolina trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. According to the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed […]
Charleston citizens voice concerns about East Bay Street to city council
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live along East Bay Street say they’ve been asking for changes to be made to the busy roadway for years, and city officials I heard from say they’d like to address those concerns, but they can only do so much because it’s a state road. “I see the changes […]
