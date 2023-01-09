Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz
Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
Jazz Missing Three Players in Rematch With Cavs
Salt Lake City welcomes home Donavon Mitchell as the Utah Jazz host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Looking To Add Another Star Before Trade Deadline
After a nightmarish start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have become one of the biggest stories in the NBA. Considering all the fuss Kevin Durant caused over the summer, experts and fans boldly rightfully the Nets out before they even played a single game this season. But over the...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Receive Great News About MVP Contender
The Los Angeles Lakers have secured a season-best five-game winning streak led by the power of LeBron James, Thomas Bryant, and others. That is quite surprising considering that they have been without Anthony Davis since right around Christmas when he went down with a stress injury in his right foot.
Yardbarker
NBA Reporter Watched LeBron James Face Michael Beasley 1-On-1 In Miami Heat Practice: "Beasley Would Beat Him Every Time."
The Miami Heat won their first NBA title in 2006 but just two years later, the franchise found itself at the bottom, finishing with a 15-67 record. That did enable them, however, to land the talented Michael Beasley with the 2nd pick of the 2008 NBA Draft to form a promising duo with Dwyane Wade.
Yardbarker
NBA Teams Don't Want To Trade With Lakers Because Of 'Professional Jealousy'
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a confusing season which has made many reconsider their opinions on the roster and LeBron James. After a terrible offseason where the Lakers had a clearly weak team on paper and a disastrous 2-10 start, many thought the Lakers were going to be lottery fodder and fail to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
Yardbarker
Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy
The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
Talking Browns DC search, Cavaliers trade options with Scott Petrak, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Brownszone.com joins to discuss the Browns’...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big-man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors. Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN." The...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Since entering the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has steadily grown into a superstar and even led the organization to an NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x...
Yardbarker
"That’s scary to me!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo sees a more dangerous Milwaukee Bucks squad as season progresses
Giannis Antetokounmpo sees Milwaukee as a team that is still a work in progress, as injuries have prevented the Bucks from building solid chemistry. But with a quick look at the Eastern Conference standings, one would surmise that the Bucks have been playing at full strength and that team chemistry is not an issue at all.
Yardbarker
Warriors Active in Trade Market, Seeking More Size
This is sort of a rarity for the defending champs, who don’t make in-season deals often. But even coach Steve Kerr admitted that the likes of center Kevon Looney and forward Draymond Green could use a break. “I’m really proud of them, of that whole group, but of (Looney)...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin among 20 athletes buying 104-acre Iowa farm
It used to be that a shoe deal or commercial with Nike was the pinnacle of off the field/court revenue for elite athletes. Heck, Michael Jordan was already a superstar on the court, but he became a global icon because of his shoes. While shoe deals and more sports-related endeavors...
