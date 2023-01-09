ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player

The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

The Lakers Receive Great News About MVP Contender

The Los Angeles Lakers have secured a season-best five-game winning streak led by the power of LeBron James, Thomas Bryant, and others. That is quite surprising considering that they have been without Anthony Davis since right around Christmas when he went down with a stress injury in his right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Teams Don't Want To Trade With Lakers Because Of 'Professional Jealousy'

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a confusing season which has made many reconsider their opinions on the roster and LeBron James. After a terrible offseason where the Lakers had a clearly weak team on paper and a disastrous 2-10 start, many thought the Lakers were going to be lottery fodder and fail to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy

The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big-man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors. Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN." The...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Warriors Active in Trade Market, Seeking More Size

This is sort of a rarity for the defending champs, who don’t make in-season deals often. But even coach Steve Kerr admitted that the likes of center Kevon Looney and forward Draymond Green could use a break. “I’m really proud of them, of that whole group, but of (Looney)...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin among 20 athletes buying 104-acre Iowa farm

It used to be that a shoe deal or commercial with Nike was the pinnacle of off the field/court revenue for elite athletes. Heck, Michael Jordan was already a superstar on the court, but he became a global icon because of his shoes. While shoe deals and more sports-related endeavors...
IOWA STATE

