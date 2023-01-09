ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player

The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
PHOENIX, AZ
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Lakers Receive Great News About MVP Contender

The Los Angeles Lakers have secured a season-best five-game winning streak led by the power of LeBron James, Thomas Bryant, and others. That is quite surprising considering that they have been without Anthony Davis since right around Christmas when he went down with a stress injury in his right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Three possible trade destinations for Mavericks' Christian Wood

The Dallas Mavericks are 7-3 in their last 10 games and Christian Wood has been pivotal in the team’s resurgence. Thanks in large part to his quality play as of late, the Mavs are now fourth in the West despite an extremely slow start to their 2022-23 campaign. Despite...
DALLAS, TX
No. 24 Duke uses monster second half to topple Pitt

Kyle Filipowski's 28 points and 15 rebounds helped power No. 24 Duke's second-half comeback in a 77-69 victory against visiting Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at Durham, N.C. Duke turned a 12-point hole into a nine-point lead in a sterling second-half stretch. Tyrese Proctor notched 14 points and Mark Mitchell added...
DURHAM, NC
NBA Teams Don't Want To Trade With Lakers Because Of 'Professional Jealousy'

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a confusing season which has made many reconsider their opinions on the roster and LeBron James. After a terrible offseason where the Lakers had a clearly weak team on paper and a disastrous 2-10 start, many thought the Lakers were going to be lottery fodder and fail to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Massive News About RJ Barrett

Having Barrett back in the starting lineups is fantastic news for the Knicks, who are 4-6 in their last ten games. The former Duke star is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 35 games. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Knicks are the seventh seed in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big-man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors. Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN." The...
ATLANTA, GA
Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy

The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
