Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
Reports Allege WWE Sold to Saudi Investment Fund & Will Go Private
A new, as-yet-unconfirmed set of reports allege that WWE has been sold to the Saudi Investment Fund. Again, it must be noted that none of this is confirmed at this point. But a report by Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net states that according to sources, WWE has been sold to the Saudi Investment Fund and the company would be going private under the new ownership.
Note on Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Live AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts VI
– As previously reported, AEW will make its Rhode Island debut in the city of Kingston on Friday, April 7 for a live edition of Rampage, along with Battle of the Belts VI, which will also be live that night. PWInsider has an update on the ticket pre-sale code for the event.
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Best of RAW
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22)
Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While
WWE is reportedly lining up things for a potential sale, and Conrad Thompson says it’s been something that’s been in the works for a while. As reported late last week, the company has hired JP Morgan as an advisor for a potential sale following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Thompson discussed the situation on the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows, noting that he’s had information suggesting that the company was being prepped for a sale for a while now.
Betting Odds Released Regarding Who Might Buy WWE
The potential sale of WWE is one of the big topics of 2023, and betting odds have been revealed on who is most likely to make the buy. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board was done with the notion of maximizing sale potential, and Bovada has betting odds on who might by the company.
WWE Stock Price Dips Following Saudi Arabia PIF Sale Reports
– As noted by Yahoo! Finance, WWE has seen its stock price drop following the recent rumors of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) buying the company. Currently, the stock price is at 89.78 per share and down 0.53% today. The stock price reportedly rose about 7% after the...
WWE Officially Files Changes In Board Of Directors With SEC
WWE has made their official SEC filing changing up their Board of Directors. As reported yesterday, Vince McMahon was elected back into the position of Executive Chairman of the board and Stephanie McMahon resigned from the company, which capped of a host of changes made to the board that started when Vince elected himself, Michelle Williams, and George Barrios back onto said board. The company filed with the SEC notifying them of the removal of JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler from the Board without cause along with the other changes including the amendment and of the Company’s bylaws.
Tickets On Sale Tomorrow For MLW Superfight 2023
Major League Wrestling has announced that tickets go on sale Tuesday for MLW Superfight 2023 in Philadelphia. The announcement reads:. Tickets on sale this Tuesday for MLW SuperFight’23 in Philly. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena on...
Tony Schiavone Warns Against Letting A Television Entity Purchase WWE
In his most recent What Happened When podcast, commentator Tony Schiavone expressed his hesitation and opposition to the idea of a TV company purchasing any major wrestling promotion (via Wrestling Inc). The topic has gotten increased traction with the return of Vince McMahon to WWE, a move many believe was motivated by the possibility of selling the company. Schiavone citied his own experiences around the disastrous 1998 advent of WCW Thunder and having the wrestling promotion run by outside forces. You can read a few highlights from the episode below.
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.10.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.
Jay White Reportedly Expected to Exit NJPW When Contract Up
A new report from Fightful Select indicates that Switchblade Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is due to expire in the near future, and sources from the promotion believe White intends to part ways with NJPW. Fightful reports that both WWE and AEW have displayed interest in gacquiring White for their rosters, although sources from WWE appeared assured that WWE would ultimately come out on top. No promotion is permitted to make an official offer to White until the conclusion of his NJPW contract, however, so as of this posting there is no actual guarantee he will leave his current company.
WWE NXT Announcer Sudu Shah Has Left The Company
In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT Level Up announcer Sudu Shah revealed that he has exited the company. He called the show with Byron Saxton in recent weeks and had been part of the show since it launched in February 2022. He wrote: “Yesterday was my final day with...
The Elite Capture World Trios Titles in AEW Dynamite Main Event
The Elite are once again the AEW World Trios Champions following the conclusion of their Best of Seven series with Death Triangle on this week’s Dynamite. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated PAC and Lucha Bros on Wednesday’s show in a Ladder Match to win the best of seven series four matches to three.
