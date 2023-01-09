Read full article on original website
WWE News: Gallus Returns & Wins Gauntlet Match On NXT, Dijak Beats Tony D’Angelo
– Gallus are back in NXT, making their return on tonight’s episode. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made their return by attacking Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to take them out of a scheduled gauntlet match spot against Pretty Deadly and enter the match. Pretty Deadly would have earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match if they had won, and had gotten through a pair of enhancement talent and then Edris Enofe and Malik Blade befor Gallus came in.
AEW Battle Of the Belts V Rating, Viewers Up From Previous Special
AEW Battle of the Belts V saw its ratings and viewership numbers rise from the last iteration of the special. Friday’s special episode, which aired after Rampage, brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 409,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 29% from October’s Battle of the Belts IV, which had a 0.10 demo rating and 317,000 viewers. Both numbers were still below all the previous Battle of the Belts episodes; the previous second-low was the 0.12 demo rating and 437,000 viewers for Battle of the Belts III.
Andrade El Idolo Tweets Photo of AEW Entrance Mask With the Word ‘Bye’
– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a curious tweet earlier today. The tweet includes a photo of the black mask he typically wears for his entrances in AEW and the word “bye” in the caption above it. You can see the tweet below. Andrade El Idolo was...
WWE News: Superstars Make Their Predictions for 2023, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWE released a video of Superstars making their predictions for 2023, including who will win the Royal Rumble and more. You can check out that video below:. – The Top 10 Raw Moments video for this week is now available:
AAA & CMLL Veteran Black Warrior Passes Away
Black Warrior, who worked for both AAA and CMLL over a 30-year career, has passed away. CMLL announced on Tuesday that the wrestling star, real name Jesús Toral López, also known as Black Warrior, has passed away at the age of 54. Black Warrior worked under a variety...
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
Godfather, Gangrel & More Added This Summer’s The Gathering
TMart Promotions has added a few more names to this year’s iteration of The Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina. The convention has added Gangrel, The Godfather, and Manny Fernandez to their guest list for the August 3rd through the 6th convention. The three join the previously-announced Bob Roop, Jim...
Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has an updated lineup for Friday’s episode of Rampage following this week’s Dynamite. You can check out the full updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:. * AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson. * Street Fight: Ruby Soho & Willow...
Tony Khan Says AEW May Have Live Events Soon, Talent Want It
In an interview with In The Zone (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that AEW will run live events soon and the talent wants to have them. AEW has only run one live event in the past, with ‘The House Always Wins’ on April 9, 2021. Khan...
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results 1.09.23: Ultimo Dragon in Six-Man Tag
– Dragon Gate held its Open the New Year Gate event yesterday at the Yamamori Gymnasium in Kuwana, Japan. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:. * D’courage (Dragon Dia, Madoka Kikuta & Yuki Yoshioka) beat Natural Vibes (BIG BOSS Shimizu, Jason Lee & Strong Machine J) * Don Fujii...
Various News: Dolph Ziggler To Appear At The Comedy Store Tonight, Every Mickie James Last Rodeo Match, MLW Fusion Lineup
– Ryan Nemeth will have an event at the Comedy Store in LA tonight which will include an appearance from his brother Dolph Ziggler and others. – Impact Wrestling has posted a video with every ‘Last Rodeo’ match for Mickie James so far, leading up to Friday’s Hard to Kill event. James will put her career on the line against Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts Championship.
AXS Announces Broadcast Schedule For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV has announced the broadcast schedule for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will air on the network starting tomorrow. The show will air over the course of several episodes of NJPW on AXS. WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 FEATURES THE RETURN OF KENNY OMEGA WHEN AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING PREMIERES...
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.10.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.
Note on Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Live AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts VI
– As previously reported, AEW will make its Rhode Island debut in the city of Kingston on Friday, April 7 for a live edition of Rampage, along with Battle of the Belts VI, which will also be live that night. PWInsider has an update on the ticket pre-sale code for the event.
Josh Alexander On Being Longest-Reigning Impact World Champion, His Goals For Title Reign
Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history, and he recently discussed how far he’d like to take his reign. Alexander has been champion for 262 days, breaking Bobby Roode’s reign of 256 days from back in 2011. He recently spoke with WZ for a new interview talking about his title reign, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:
NJPW Announces Sellout for Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI at Battle in the Valley
– NJPW has announced that the February Battle in the Valley card, featuring Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, has officially sold out. You can see the announcement tweet below. The event will be held at the San Jose Civic Center in San...
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Best of RAW
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22)
IWGP World Title To Be Defended at NJPW Battle in the Valley
The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at NJPW Battle in the Valley. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi the week before will defend the title at the February 18th event, which airs on FITE TV. The challenger has not yet been revealed.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Tiago Oliveira:. * AEW TNT Championship match: Darby Allin def. Juice Robinson. * The Acclaimed performed their latest rap. Max Caster fumbled on his...
Tyler Bate’s Return, Tag Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced the return of Tyler Bate and two tag matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews. * Josh Briggs...
