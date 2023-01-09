Packers' Rasul Douglas apologizes for bizarre penalty that gifted Lions easier field goal on 'Sunday Night Football'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Sporting News
Why do the Jaguars say Duval? How Jacksonville fans' chant started and what it means
The Jaguars are back in the playoffs. For the first time since 2017, Jacksonville will host a postseason game, as TIAA Bank Field is set to welcome the Chargers in the AFC divisional round Saturday night under the bright lights of prime time. With the Jaguars back in the spotlight,...
Sporting News
Six reasons why Brandon Staley, Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in their AFC wild-card playoffs loss to the Jaguars
Count the hard-luck Chargers among the unfortunate teams who have blown a massive lead in the NFL playoffs. Los Angeles opened up a 27-0 first-half advantage in its AFC wild-card matchup in Jacksonville, only to lose 31-30 on the final play of regulation. After scoring those 27 points in the...
Sporting News
Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles fire Doug Pederson? How Philadelphia departure led to head coaching job with Jaguars
The Jaguars had made the playoffs once in the 14 seasons prior to the 2022 NFL campaign. They're back in the postseason under first-year head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson helped lead Jacksonville to its first AFC South title since 2017 and the fourth division championship in franchise history. The Jaguars...
Sporting News
Where is Lamar Jackson? Injured Ravens star 'can’t give 100%' as contract hangs over playoff absence
The controlled chaos present in Lamar Jackson's game has earned him many admirers over the course of his NFL career. It's also put him in harm's way on more than one occasion. In 2022, the wheels started coming off for the Ravens star. Not because he wasn't excellent when he took the field — he most certainly was. But Jackson's health began to falter, leading to a lengthy spell on the sideline.
Sporting News
Brock Purdy vs. Jimmy Garoppolo: Would 49ers make a mid-playoffs QB change when veteran is healthy?
The 49ers' Brock Purdy has become a sensation of sorts, as Mr. Irrelevant 2022 has gone 5-0 for the 49ers since Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury. Purdy is the third quarterback the 49ers have started this year, and he's been nothing if not successful in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Sporting News
Where is Urban Meyer now? A retreat to Fox Sports followed controversial NFL stint, firing by Jaguars
What a difference a year has made for the Jaguars. This time last season, Jacksonville was more worried about who it would take first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft as the franchise ended up with the No. 1 pick for the second time in as many years. Now, the Jaguars are AFC South champs and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Sporting News
Did Mike McDaniel ever play football? Revisiting Dolphins coach's college playing career at Yale
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel does not fit the traditional model of former football player-turned NFL head coach. While many coaches never had playing careers, McDaniel is notable in that he did have a playing career. He just used that to further his future in the sport as a coach, not a player. Considering his listed height of 5-9 and weight that ranges from 170 to 180 pounds — depending on whom you ask — that might have been for the best.
Sporting News
Chargers injury updates: Will Mike Williams, Joey Bosa play in NFL wild-card game vs. Jaguars?
In what's become a theme for the Chargers, injuries are a major storyline heading into the team's wild-card matchup with the Jaguars on Saturday. Mike Williams and Joey Bosa both went down with an injury in a Week 18 loss to the Broncos, prompting criticism of coach Brandon Staley for playing his starters in a meaningless game.
Sporting News
Kliff Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, telling NFL teams he's 'not interested in returning,' report says
Sometimes NFL coaches need a change of scenery. Kliff Kingsbury took that a bit to heart. Kingsbury lost his job on Black Monday, one of the few NFL head coaches to actually get axed on the day after the NFL regular season. While the former Cardinals coach is remains a hot commodity in coaching searches, particularly offensive coordinator jobs, interested employers will have to cross international borders to track him down.
Sporting News
Dolphins vs. Bills free live streams: How to watch 2023 NFL playoff game without cable
The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday, and the next wild-card game on the docket is an AFC clash between the Dolphins and Bills. It's been an emotional last couple of weeks for Buffalo with Damar Hamlin's health scare and the response from around the league. But the Bills earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC, finishing the regular season with a 13-3 record.
Sporting News
What channel is Giants vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
There are lots of question marks surrounding the Vikings this season, but the biggest one is this: Is it time to take them seriously as playoff contenders? We'll find out on Sunday, when they get their postseason campaign underway at home against the plucky Giants. Minnesota has had a bit...
Sporting News
Former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew predicted Jacksonville comeback vs. Chargers
The NFL world had largely written off the Jaguars following their disastrous first half in Saturday's wild-card game against the Chargers, who jumped out to a 27-7 halftime lead. One of the few exceptions? NFL Network analyst — and former Jacksonville All-Pro running back — Maurice Jones-Drew. Whether...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Doug Pederson says Joey Bosa penalty for helmet throw pushed him to go for 2 in critical moment
Football is a game of inches, as Joey Bosa learned the hard way Saturday night. The Jaguars finished off a miraculous 31-30 comeback victory over the Chargers to advance to the AFC divisional round, and they had help from Bosa in the late stages of the game. The LA pass...
Sporting News
Where is Jimmy Garoppolo? How Week 13 injury paved way for Brock Purdy's improbable 49ers playoff run
The 49ers finished the 2023 regular season at a 13-4 record, which is astounding when you consider they've been riding the quarterback carousel all year. While Jimmy Garoppolo is certainly a better QB2 than most of the other options across the league, losing two quality starters would put most organizations into the hole. Not Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, though, who turned to Brock Purdy to keep their season afloat after losing Garoppolo and Trey Lance and still captured the NFC West title.
Sporting News
Who is Skylar Thompson? Meet the Dolphins QB replacing Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills
The Dolphins were able to sneak into the 2023 NFL playoffs thanks to their 11-6 win over the Jets — and some help from the Bills — in Week 18. The Bills beat the Patriots 35-23 in Buffalo to knock the Patriots out of the No. 7 seed. That allowed Miami to leapfrog New England in the AFC standings and earn passage to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Sporting News
Chargers vs. Jaguars final score, results: Jags complete epic comeback with walk-off FG to stun LA
With just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter Saturday night, there was a shift in the air in Jacksonville. That was when the Jaguars capped a 14-play, 89-yard drive with a Trevor Lawrence touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. to cut their deficit vs. the Chargers to 27-14. It made a win for the home team feel possible for the first time. The Jaguars had trailed 27-0 late in the first half, but a TD after the two-minute warning gave Jacksonville renewed vigor heading into the locker room.
Sporting News
Pete Carroll makes an odd comparison in discussing Brock Purdy after Seahawks' playoff loss to 49ers
Pete Carroll doesn't often show his age with the way he practices with the team or scoots around the practice facility. But the 71-year-old head coach dug deep into the NFL history books Saturday for a comparison to 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The rookie led San Francisco to a 41-23...
Sporting News
Wild-Card Weekend FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments
While fantasy leagues wrapped up in Weeks 17 and 18, the DFS season is hitting its home stretch. The NFL's super wild-card weekend slate provides DFS players with six entertaining games spread across three days. We've crafted our favorite FanDuel full roster lineup for this weekend's slate of games, opting to stack a contrarian QB and WR while riding with a couple of big-named studs, as well.
Comments / 0