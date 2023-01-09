Read full article on original website
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
Panama City truck spills nearly 60 gallons of oil on roadway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday morning, a Panama City garbage truck blew a hydraulics line resulting in up to 60 gallons of oil being spilled on a two-mile section of Jenks Avenue. Upon learning of the spill, first responders and Panama City’s Public Works Department teamed up to divert traffic and contain the mess. […]
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion sparks concern among residents
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last month, NewsChannel 7 reported the latest details on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, otherwise known as Back Back Beach. The map of where the road could be has sparked concerns among residents. The next phase, Phase III of Back Back Beach,...
Hemodialysis Students Finish Training at Florida Panhandle Technical College, Pass CCHT Tests, Hired by DaVita Dialysis
Students in the Hemodialysis Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College recently completed their training and passed the State-mandated CCHT (Certified Clinical Hemodialysis Technician) tests. Florida Panhandle Technical College offers well-paid career programs on the Chipley Campus, as evidenced by this group of students, most of whom were immediately hired by...
One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub
This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning. Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a […]
Discover The Most Spectacular Beaches In North Florida
Are you looking for the perfect beaches to escape to in Florida? Whether you’re planning a family vacation or just need an escape from work life, there are plenty of beaches in North Florida that you will want to visit!. From picturesque beaches with white sand and crystal blue...
Lynn Haven police chief’s texts become focus of commission meeting
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder officially aired her grievances with Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie Tuesday morning during a commission meeting. Last month, Tinder emailed commissioners asking for an emergency meeting to fire Chief Ramie over some inappropriate text messages. Ramie apologized to Tinder at the start of Tuesday’s […]
Motions set the stage for Lynn Haven corruption trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The prosecution and the defense continued their acrimonious arguments as the Lynn Haven corruption trial inches closer. Both sides in the case are asking Judge Mark Walker to exclude evidence and testimony that they claim is either irrelevant or prejudicial to the jury. Meanwhile, Walker has yet to rule on […]
Arnold ranked No. 1 in Florida, No. 2 in nation
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has been ranked No. 1 through all classifications in Florida, and No. 2 out of all high schools in the nation. In the latest FHSAA rankings (Tues., January 10), Arnold landed the No. 1 spot, jumping American Heritage (4) and Jesuit (5) who are […]
Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 22 Tuesday night. In a news release, Florida Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday around 7 p.m., a 36-year-old driver from Panama City was on Highway 2297 trying to turn onto Hwy. 22 at a stop sign in Bay County. While making the turn, the driver went into the path of another vehicle and was hit on the front end. The vehicle spun around before resting on Hwy. 22. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Panama City, has minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.
Update: Toddler dies after truck backs over her in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A child has died after accidentally being run over by a vehicle, said the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on Oyster Road, a residential street, in Apalachicola. According to a release, a 42-year-old woman driving a pickup truck was leaving a home when she accidentally backed up over the 15-month-old who was in the roadway.
Miracle in the ashes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As many of you know, my parent’s lost their home in a devastating fire 2 days before Christmas when a fire started on a house under construction next door. My parents escaped the home with only the clothes they were wearing and my dad’s cell phone. Since the fire we have been going through the house looking for anything that survived. Very few pictures survived and almost no furniture. We did find some china and silver from when my mom and dad got married though. One item that my mom lost that really bothered her was a ring that her grandmother had given her mom and then she gave to my mom. The ring dated back to the 1800s. When the fire started it was located on a make-up table by my mom and dad’s bed in the upstairs of the house. That part of the house is now partially on the 1st floor after it collapsed. After climbing to an outside balcony and looking in and using a drone I was able to locate the table where the ring was located when the fire started. I was not confident in the stability of this area so I asked a friend, Patrick Miller, who used to be a firefighter and is now a builder to help me. I knew he had the skills to at least make sure that the area I was searching was somewhat safe or could be made safe enough to search. I was prepared to search for days, weeks, or even months because I had faith that ring was in the house. I just needed to find it!
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into Hathaway Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. 45-year-old Kenneth Everett is originally from Bay County but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
Arrest made in Panama City Beach shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shot another man in the lower back, Panama City Beach police said. The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Escanaba Avenue. Panama City Beach Police said they were called to the […]
BCSO: Homeowner shot, killed intruder
This story and headline have been updated to reflect new information from law enforcement. BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point […]
Diamond In The Rough
The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public Library introducing viewers to Chapter Chat. The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public Library introducing viewers to Chapter Chat. South Walton Hiring Struggle.
Shooting In Lynn Haven
We find out how to wear the color of the year in today's Wear It Wednesday.
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Perry Lee Gayle, 63 in Sunny Hills for Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia
A Southport man is behind bars after a traffic stop yields methamphetamine. At approximately 11:45 a.m. today, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Sunny Hills Blvd. Deputies made contact with the driver, 63-year-old, Perry Lee Gayle. During the stop, a department issued K-9 was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics.
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
