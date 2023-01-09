Read full article on original website
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenSaint Joseph, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
northwestmoinfo.com
Teen Driver Injured in DeKalb County Accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen driver from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road, 4 miles north of Fairport when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.
Pedestrian killed in Ulster County school bus accident
The Kingston School District released a statement saying the collision happened at the intersection of Wurts and Spring streets in Kingston around 5 p.m. Friday.
kchi.com
Crash Leaves Humphreys Woman With Serious Injuries & Arrested
A Humphreys woman was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 5 near Humphreys. The crash occurred Saturday at about 6:00 pm, as 47-year-old Lisa Arndt was westbound and ran off the right side of the roadway, her car struck an embankment and overturned,
kttn.com
Woman from Humphreys seriously injured in crash on Highway 6
A resident of Humphreys was hurt when a car overturned off Highway 6 west of Humphreys. The driver, 42-year-old Lisa Ardnt, was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with serious injuries. The accident happened early Saturday night nearly two miles west of Humphreys as the westbound...
Police ID 18-year-old woman killed outside Independence hotel
Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a shooting Saturday outside Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after vehicle runs red light, causes 3-car collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was taken to a hospital after red light was run and a 3-vehicle collision ensued. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Parallel Rd. with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Monday Morning Crash
An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injuries early this (Monday) morning in a one-vehicle crash on I-35. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Carl R. Driskill was driving a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on I-35 at mile-marker 15.2 in Clay County at 5:30 this morning when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.
Raytown police investigating shooting that injured woman at QuikTrip
Police in Raytown are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at Quiktrip on Tuesday afternoon.
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 3:14 pm, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Michael E Harrison of Milan for alleged Driving While Revoked or Suspended, Speeding, No Seatbelt, five Sullivan County warrants for alleged resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. And five Adair County warrants for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, false impersonation, and a seatbelt violation. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Shawnee woman seriously injured in Wyandotte County crash
A Shawnee woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday on southbound Interstate 635 in Wyandotte County.
KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
kjluradio.com
Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police
A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Woman Hurt In Sunday Pickup Wreck
A Richmond woman was left with minor injuries after the pickup truck she was riding in crashed Sunday afternoon in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Rayville resident James F. Farris was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger southbound on Rya County Route C north of 130th Street at 2:40 P.M. Sunday when he traveled too fast into a curve and lost control of his truck.
kttn.com
Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation
An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested On Camden Co Warrant
An Olathe, Kansas man was arrested by Troopers in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. Forty-seven-year-old Ian J Shelton was arrested for alleged speeding and on a Camden County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged peace disturbance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Police identify woman killed in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
kchi.com
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Two Bookings at the Harrison County Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday, Chillicothe Police booked 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes on a 24-hour hold. He was held without bond. Wednesday morning, The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 38-year-old Kayci Delaine Porter was booked after a guilty...
northwestmoinfo.com
Clearfield Resident Waives Extradition After Arrest in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – The Clearfield resident who was wanted in connection with a missing child from Mount Ayr late last week has waived extradition after her arrest in Harrison County. Fifty-four year old Michelle Grady was arrested after Iowa authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year old Fallon...
