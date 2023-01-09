ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Northwestern

Ross Gay emphasizes holding onto joy at Evanston Public Library webinar

After three years of pandemic life, some find it difficult to find joy through a computer screen. But essayist and poet Ross Gay aimed to do just that as he spoke at an Evanston Public Library webinar organized by Illinois Libraries Present on Wednesday. The theme for the evening was...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Niles parents protest anti-Black racism at D219 meeting

Content warning: this story contains discussions of racism. Amid reports of ongoing anti-Black racism at Niles North and Niles West High Schools, several parents urged Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education members to make systemic change at the Board meeting Tuesday. For several years, Black and brown...
NILES, IL
Daily Northwestern

Dave Davis works to strengthen town-gown relations between Northwestern and Evanston

On any given day, Dave Davis answers phone calls on topics ranging from beavers to emergency funding. As Northwestern’s Senior Executive Director for Neighborhood and Community Relations, Davis works to maintain and improve the relationship between the University and Evanston. He encourages both students and faculty to spend time in the Evanston community.
EVANSTON, IL
thestandardnewspaper.online

Homeless issues are just the beginning￼

The plan to house migrants at a former Chicago school brings up an idea mentioned in Utah from time to time. Why don’t we temporarily free up ill-occupied or unoccupied downtown buildings or floors to serve as winter homeless shelters for our wandering mentally ill?. The problem with we...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit

Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Baker Miller is closed. Long live Miller Bagel. – Chicago Tribune

Baker Miller, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed bakeries since it opened in 2014, is going into “hibernation.”. This doesn’t mean the Millers are vacating their Lincoln Square storefront. In fact, they’ve already rolled out a new concept for the space called Miller Bagel. Dave Miller, who...
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Less purple, updated landscaping in Wayfair’s latest designs for Edens Plaza anchor

While work on Wilmette’s groundbreaking Wayfair project has been ongoing, the project returned to the public sphere this week. The Village of Wilmette’s Appearance Review Commission heard from WS Development on Monday, Jan. 9, when the developers presented updated designs for Wayfair, a home furnishings and decor store that will occupy the former home to […] The post Less purple, updated landscaping in Wayfair’s latest designs for Edens Plaza anchor appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

NUGW union election takes place after years of grassroots organizing

Northwestern University Graduate Workers kicked off its union election Tuesday, the first of two days of voting in Evanston and Chicago. The election, moderated by the National Labor Relations Board, is the product of years of grassroots organizing by graduate workers. If a majority of voters vote “yes,” the NLRB...
EVANSTON, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
OAK PARK, IL

