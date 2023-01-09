Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
Ross Gay emphasizes holding onto joy at Evanston Public Library webinar
After three years of pandemic life, some find it difficult to find joy through a computer screen. But essayist and poet Ross Gay aimed to do just that as he spoke at an Evanston Public Library webinar organized by Illinois Libraries Present on Wednesday. The theme for the evening was...
Daily Northwestern
Niles parents protest anti-Black racism at D219 meeting
Content warning: this story contains discussions of racism. Amid reports of ongoing anti-Black racism at Niles North and Niles West High Schools, several parents urged Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education members to make systemic change at the Board meeting Tuesday. For several years, Black and brown...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
Daily Northwestern
Dave Davis works to strengthen town-gown relations between Northwestern and Evanston
On any given day, Dave Davis answers phone calls on topics ranging from beavers to emergency funding. As Northwestern’s Senior Executive Director for Neighborhood and Community Relations, Davis works to maintain and improve the relationship between the University and Evanston. He encourages both students and faculty to spend time in the Evanston community.
fox32chicago.com
Independent Chicago bookstore owner’s tweet, venting over $800 return, goes viral
CHICAGO - Little kids ripping pages out of pop-up books before putting them back on the shelf. Not-so-sly customers buying books, reading them and then bringing them back — like at a library. Rebecca George has become accustomed to such irritations as a co-owner of Volumes Bookcafe, an independent...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Homeless issues are just the beginning￼
The plan to house migrants at a former Chicago school brings up an idea mentioned in Utah from time to time. Why don’t we temporarily free up ill-occupied or unoccupied downtown buildings or floors to serve as winter homeless shelters for our wandering mentally ill?. The problem with we...
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
thereporteronline.net
Baker Miller is closed. Long live Miller Bagel. – Chicago Tribune
Baker Miller, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed bakeries since it opened in 2014, is going into “hibernation.”. This doesn’t mean the Millers are vacating their Lincoln Square storefront. In fact, they’ve already rolled out a new concept for the space called Miller Bagel. Dave Miller, who...
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Less purple, updated landscaping in Wayfair’s latest designs for Edens Plaza anchor
While work on Wilmette’s groundbreaking Wayfair project has been ongoing, the project returned to the public sphere this week. The Village of Wilmette’s Appearance Review Commission heard from WS Development on Monday, Jan. 9, when the developers presented updated designs for Wayfair, a home furnishings and decor store that will occupy the former home to […] The post Less purple, updated landscaping in Wayfair’s latest designs for Edens Plaza anchor appeared first on The Record.
Electric barrier to keep silver, bighead carp from Great Lakes allows in other invaders, study says
The electric barrier in the Chicago River meant to keep invasive silver and bighead carp from reaching the Great Lakes does not block other types of invasive species, according to a recent study. The Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant organization learned in a scientific study that other sorts of invaders may not...
Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
Daily Northwestern
NUGW union election takes place after years of grassroots organizing
Northwestern University Graduate Workers kicked off its union election Tuesday, the first of two days of voting in Evanston and Chicago. The election, moderated by the National Labor Relations Board, is the product of years of grassroots organizing by graduate workers. If a majority of voters vote “yes,” the NLRB...
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidates react after Lightfoot's campaign emails teachers for student volunteers
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Sophia King and other challengers are denouncing a program Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election campaign tried to set up with Chicago Public Schools. A deputy campaign manager sent out an email to CPS teachers Tuesday that read, in part:. "As the race heats up, we're looking...
5 resources the Chicago Office of Veteran Affairs offer to Veterans
Resources for veterans in the city are vital to helping them live the lives they deserve. As the nation's heroes return from keeping the country as protected as possible, they face challenges such as limited housing and job opportunities.
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
Thousands of Cook County Residents May See Medical Debt Disappear Under New Program
Cook County has teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to erase the debt of thousands of people. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the U.S. needs universal health care. But because the nation doesn't have it, she said it's on the government to do everything possible to make health care accessible and available to everyone.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
Comments / 0