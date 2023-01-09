Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Krewe of House Floats: Giant octopus attacking Lakeview home
NEW ORLEANS — There’s a house float in Lakeview that is getting a lot of attention because it features a giant octopus attacking the Soliman family home. This house float started off as a Halloween skeleton second line, but now it has transformed into a Mardi Gras monster, a giant octopus that looks like Ursula the Sea Witch from “The Little Mermaid,” or the Lochness Monster.
cenlanow.com
Zulu from the ‘Big Shot’ float
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Zulu kicked off Tuesday morning’s parades. The WGNO News team had a unique view on the Krewe of Zulu’s signature float on Mardi Gras morning. After two years of being off, the Krewe of Zulu was excited to be back. “The big shot...
cenlanow.com
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
cenlanow.com
With cancellation of Carnival parades, Krewe of Tucks throwing fun virtual experience
NEW ORLEANS– In 2021 the Krewe of Tucks invites the citizens of New Orleans to enjoy a “Virtual Tucks Experience.”. Due to the cancellation of Carnival parades because of the pandemic, Tucks will put on a very special broadcast intended to spread joy and spirit to everyone in our city.
cenlanow.com
Suspect seen lighting merchandise as fire burns in Harvey ROSS department store on Christmas Eve
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Authorities in Jefferson Parish are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a department store on the West Bank on Christmas Eve. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the pictured suspect is accused of walking into the ROSS department store in the 1700 block of Manhattan Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. on December 24 and starting a fire.
cenlanow.com
NOLA rapper Rob49 among those shot on set of French Montana music video
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP/WGNO) — New Orleans-based rapper Rob49 is recovering in a Miami-area hospital after police say he was one of as many as 10 people shot while filming a music video on Thursday evening. Just before 8 p.m., our ABC affiliate Local 10 in Miami reports a...
cenlanow.com
Manning Passing Academy Signs 5-Year Extension to Remain at Nicholls
THIBODAUX, La. — The Manning Passing Academy and Nicholls State University has agreed on a five-year extension to keep the annual football camp in Thibodaux through 2027. “We have been at Nicholls since 2005 and we couldn’t be more excited for Thibodaux, Louisiana to remain the Home of the MPA,” said Archie Manning, MPA Executive Director.” The state-of-the-art facilities, the spotless accommodations, the vast field space are exceptional and the University Staff is phenomenal. It’s a true partnership. And you can’t beat the Southern Hospitality in Thibodaux!”
cenlanow.com
D’Wanye’ Winfield commits to Cajuns following ‘legendary’ season in Lutcher
LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) — In December, Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield was named Friday Night Football’s Player of the Year after a stellar senior season that culminated with a LHSAA Division II non-select state championship win over North Desoto. But, he did not win Gatorade Player of...
cenlanow.com
Police arrest suspect after multiple teens shot, 2 killed at New Orleans house party
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Barely two weeks after six people were shot and two people were killed at a New Orleans house party, police have announced the arrest of a suspect. According to the New Orleans Police Department, 19-year-old Elijah Williams was taken into custody on Tuesday, suspected of opening fire on multiple teenagers. Police say Williams has been charged with the following:
cenlanow.com
NOLA-area names to watch for during the CFP National Championship
LOS ANGELES (WGNO) — College football will crown its champion in Los Angeles Monday night as Texas Christian University takes on defending champs the Georgia Bulldogs. Not sure who to cheer for? Although no longer sporting their high school jerseys, these local players are bringing the bayou from one LA to another. Here’s who to watch:
cenlanow.com
Two nuns turn their Central City home into an uplifting float filled with hope
NEW ORLEANS– Two nuns in Central City transformed their home into a Mardi Gras float filled with hope this Carnival season. Sister Mary Lou Specha and Sister Julie Marsh are part of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary order from Dubuque, Iowa. They love Mardi Gras so much and when the parades got cancelled this year they knew they wanted to turn their home on S. Saratoga Street into a house float.
cenlanow.com
Mayor Cantrell signs executive order, establishes task force to reduce violent crime
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As crime continues to climb in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued an executive order that aims to get violent offenders off the streets. In a press conference on Wednesday, the mayor was joined by Orleans Parish Communications Executive Director Tyrell Morris, who was named the head of the city’s Violent Crime Reduction Task Force.
cenlanow.com
Thibodaux police investigate overnight homicide on Narrow Street
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Detectives began investigating a shooting that turned fatal in Lafourche Parish overnight, leaving one person dead. Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reports officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Narrow Street just before midnight late Sunday (Jan. 9) evening. Details regarding how...
cenlanow.com
Mother fatally shoots suspect during Hammond home invasion, deputies say
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
