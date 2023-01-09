THIBODAUX, La. — The Manning Passing Academy and Nicholls State University has agreed on a five-year extension to keep the annual football camp in Thibodaux through 2027. “We have been at Nicholls since 2005 and we couldn’t be more excited for Thibodaux, Louisiana to remain the Home of the MPA,” said Archie Manning, MPA Executive Director.” The state-of-the-art facilities, the spotless accommodations, the vast field space are exceptional and the University Staff is phenomenal. It’s a true partnership. And you can’t beat the Southern Hospitality in Thibodaux!”

