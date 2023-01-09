ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Reports Two Felony Arrests Tuesday Afternoon

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Tuesday for a felony fugitive and felony warrants. The first arrest occurred at 3:19 Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County when troopers arrested 33-year-old Hale resident Anthony M. Rounkles on felony Livingston County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of a crash.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police

A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation

An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Teen Driver Injured in DeKalb County Accident

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen driver from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road, 4 miles north of Fairport when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
WIBW

At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kchi.com

Booked Into Caldwell County Jail

Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Monday Morning Crash

An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injuries early this (Monday) morning in a one-vehicle crash on I-35. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Carl R. Driskill was driving a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on I-35 at mile-marker 15.2 in Clay County at 5:30 this morning when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

