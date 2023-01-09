Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Reports Two Felony Arrests Tuesday Afternoon
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Tuesday for a felony fugitive and felony warrants. The first arrest occurred at 3:19 Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County when troopers arrested 33-year-old Hale resident Anthony M. Rounkles on felony Livingston County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of a crash.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs police identify potential witness in Haslett investigation
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Excelsior Springs Police Department has identified a potential witness in the rape and kidnapping investigation of Timothy Haslett. The ESPD and the Clay County Investigative Squad identified 36-year-old Jaynie Crosdale as a potential witness in the case that involves Haslett and his home at 301 Old Orchard Avenue.
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police
A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
Raytown police investigate QuikTrip shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a woman reported she was injured in a shooting at QuikTrip on Missouri 350 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
kttn.com
Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation
An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
Police ID 18-year-old woman killed outside Independence hotel
Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a shooting Saturday outside Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence.
Family relieved after suspect charged in 2020 Kansas City, Kansas man’s killing
From the time of Chris Ingram's murder in 2020, his family has been pushing for justice.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Hitting Several Parked Cars
On Sunday at 9:05 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the area of East 13th and South Ohio on a report of a truck that had collided with several parked vehicles. The driver was located, and 18-year-old Kenneth D. Dobson of Sedalia, was found to be intoxicated by drugs and in possession of drugs.
northwestmoinfo.com
Teen Driver Injured in DeKalb County Accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen driver from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road, 4 miles north of Fairport when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.
WIBW
At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
kchi.com
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Monday Morning Crash
An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injuries early this (Monday) morning in a one-vehicle crash on I-35. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Carl R. Driskill was driving a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on I-35 at mile-marker 15.2 in Clay County at 5:30 this morning when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.
