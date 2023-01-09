How hard should it be to get city COVID- relief household support grants?. For me, it seems very difficult. My journey started more than three years ago with following a link, but I either missed my response or never got one. The next year I applied again, and again I got no response, but a commenter suggested looking in my spam folder — guess what, there was just one email — not from the city. I chose not to follow up although I probably would still have met requirements. Last October, I applied again after seeing a flyer sent out by the city promoting the program. I did get a response, filled out additional information and did an e-sign but never heard from them. I reached out three times over two months with no meaningful response.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO