FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Dayton Street flooding, library repairs focus of Tuesday council committee meetings
When it comes to flooding, the area of Dayton Street near the Edmonds ferry holding lanes has been particularly problematic — and this was the case again when heavy rains pummeled the Puget Sound region in late December. The city’s new Dayton Street Pump Station, which came online in summer 2021, was hailed as a way to address the problem — although some wondered if it was working properly during the most recent storm.
myedmondsnews.com
Army Corps of Engineers awards construction contract for Ballinger Park restoration
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has awarded a contract to Federal Way-based construction firm to restore wetlands, riparian corridors, and fish and wildlife habitat at Mountlake Terrace’s Ballinger Park. Tunista Construction, LLC received the contract award for its $5.498 million bid. The project will create and preserve...
myedmondsnews.com
School board provides superintendent search update, hears from students about LGBTQ policies
Edmonds School Board President Nancy Katims updated attendees at the Jan. 10 board meeting on the school district’s search for a permanent superintendent. The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 13. After that, Katims said, the strongest applicants will be selected, and the board will choose a group of semifinalists by Jan. 20. Semifinalists will be interviewed Feb. 2-3. This round of interviews will be closed to the public since many applicants are not yet ready to go public with their decision to apply for the superintendent job, Katims said.
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Difficulties with household support grants
How hard should it be to get city COVID- relief household support grants?. For me, it seems very difficult. My journey started more than three years ago with following a link, but I either missed my response or never got one. The next year I applied again, and again I got no response, but a commenter suggested looking in my spam folder — guess what, there was just one email — not from the city. I chose not to follow up although I probably would still have met requirements. Last October, I applied again after seeing a flyer sent out by the city promoting the program. I did get a response, filled out additional information and did an e-sign but never heard from them. I reached out three times over two months with no meaningful response.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee hosting MLK events Jan. 13, 15 in Everett
The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is hosting its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration, with events scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a march and rally, beginning at the Everett Memorial Stadium...
myedmondsnews.com
South County Fire seeks Fire Corps volunteers
Help promote public safety and education as a Fire Corps volunteer with South County Fire. Fire Corps members serve the community in a non-emergency role. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with:. Smoke alarm and home safety education. Disaster preparedness and community readiness. Public events such as fire station open houses, parades...
myedmondsnews.com
Girls on Run Snohomish County looking for new sites — apply by Jan. 13
Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is looking for sites to host after-school programming for their 10-week spring season. Girls on the Run (GOTR) is an international nonprofit that offers programs to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls and gender-expansive youth social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills. The evidence-based curriculum helps participants build confidence, deepen relationships and successfully navigate life experiences. The program incorporates physical activity to unlock essential life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others as well as contribute to the community.
myedmondsnews.com
David Levitan hired as new city planning manager
Edmonds resident David Levitan is the City of Edmonds’ new senior planning manager,. Levitan has nearly 20 years of planning experience in Washington, Oregon and California, most recently as the planning manager for the City of Lake Stevens, where he supervised the planning division and oversaw the city’s long-range planning work program.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds’ Campbell Auto Group brothers, Shoreline diversity and inclusion coordinator selected for 2023 Beloved Community awards
For their longstanding commitment to helping others — particularly those in underserved communities — Edmonds car dealership owners Kurt and Craig Campbell and Shoreline resident Suni Tolton have been selected as the 2023 Beloved Community Award recipients by the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) Board of Directors. The...
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: High school theater, Art Walk Edmonds and a book reading
If you made a New Year’s Resolution to experience more local art, you are in luck – this week’s options are plentiful. From school productions to improv and from paintings to books, there is something for everyone. Meadowdale High School presents The Curious Incident of the Dog...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Historical society awards fire truck pedal car to lucky winner
A lucky 4-year-old boy received a pedal car fire engine for Christmas, after his parents Lindsay and Sean won the car during a raffle sponsored by the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society. The pedal car raffle is hosted yearly by the historical society to support efforts to find permanent...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds College to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Black Box Theatre Jan. 17
Edmonds College will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for both the campus and community. The event will be held at the Black Box Theatre from noon-2 p.m. with an inspirational message from keynote speaker Dr. Joshua Fredenburg. The theme of this year’s celebration...
myedmondsnews.com
On video: Finding Common Ground When You Disagree
Journalist and author Monica Guzman visited Edmonds Jan. 5 to speak about about finding common ground during divided times. Guzman is a bridge builder who lives for great conversations sparked by curious questions. She’s senior fellow for public practice at Braver Angels, the nation’s largest cross-partisan grassroots organization working to depolarize America, founder and CEO of Reclaim Curiosity, an organization working to build a more curious world. She was a 2019 fellow at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation, a 2016 fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University and was named one of the 50 most influential women in Seattle.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck featuring Pacific Dungeness Crab Cakes this week
Scotty’s Food Truck is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special (served Friday and Saturday only) is fresh handmade Pacific Dungeness Crab Cakes, served with wild greens and lemon aioli, tarter sauce and chips.
myedmondsnews.com
High school sports roundup for Jan. 7, 2023
Keegan Williams scored the game-winning free throw with 10 seconds remaining to complete the Royals’ four-point, fourth-quarter comeback against the Bruins. Keegan Williams 18, Jace Hampson 16, Cimaryus Sterling 14, Jordan Whittle 10, Noor Ahmadzai 7, Yafett Sebhatu 3, Nathan Sebhatu 2. Cascade leading scorers:. Devin Gilbert 36, Aidan...
