ktvo.com
Man cut by multiple blades in deadly sawmill accident near Brashear
NEAR BRASHEAR, Mo. — A deadly tragedy happened Wednesday at a northeast Missouri sawmill. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the sawmill on Highway 6, west of Brashear near the Route V intersection. The victim is identified as Brendan Folsom, 21, of Kirksville. Adair County Coroner...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman injured in Sullivan County rollover crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a weekend crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 6:00 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 6, about one and a half miles west of Humphreys. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by...
kttn.com
16-year-old boy injured in Saturday night crash
A teenager from the Amity community was hurt Saturday night. The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened four miles north of Fairport on Route A at Berlin Road. The northbound car went off the right side of Route A, hit a fence, and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
Missouri teen hospitalized after car strikes a fence
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Malibu driven by a 16-year-old boy from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road four miles north of Fairport. The car traveled...
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 3:14 pm, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Michael E Harrison of Milan for alleged Driving While Revoked or Suspended, Speeding, No Seatbelt, five Sullivan County warrants for alleged resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. And five Adair County warrants for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, false impersonation, and a seatbelt violation. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection
The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested On Camden Co Warrant
An Olathe, Kansas man was arrested by Troopers in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. Forty-seven-year-old Ian J Shelton was arrested for alleged speeding and on a Camden County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged peace disturbance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday And Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to more than 220 calls for service Monday and Tuesday. 10:28 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department to advise of possible property damage in the 800 block of Thompson Dr. Officers spoke with the citizen. 12:50 p.m. a citizen came to the Police Department...
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
kchi.com
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Two Bookings at the Harrison County Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday, Chillicothe Police booked 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes on a 24-hour hold. He was held without bond. Wednesday morning, The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 38-year-old Kayci Delaine Porter was booked after a guilty...
kttn.com
Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation
An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
kchi.com
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
northwestmoinfo.com
Jamesport Woman Charged With Theft From Business
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Jamesport woman has been charged with felony stealing in connection with an alleged shoplifting from a business in Jamesport. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit with the court alleging 27-year old Kayla Turley was observed by an employee of the business to be in possession of a crossbow taken from the store in late November. Law enforcement says Turley drove away from the business with the stolen crossbow in the vehicle. A co-defendant, identified as Christopher Peterson, was arrested in Grundy County for theft on November 26th.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: John Douglas “Doug” Eller
John Douglas “Doug” Eller, 54, a resident of Harris, Missouri died at 9:58 P.M., Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Liberty Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Eller Cemetery south of Harris, Missouri.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: (Infant) Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson
Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson, the infant son of Ramsey and Sabrina Derrickson, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Ramsey was born on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Survivors include his parents, Ramsey and Sabrina Derrickson of the home; maternal...
kttn.com
Obituary: Ronald Lee Williams,
Ronald Lee Williams, age 71 of Livonia, MO passed away on January 3, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Ronald was born in Putnam County. MO on September 8, 1951, the son of George “Bob” and Emogene (Mathes) Williams. He was raised in the Rockford, IL area and graduated from the local schools. Following graduation, he served his country with the United States Army until he was discharged for medical reasons. Ronald was united in marriage to Debra Massingill, she preceded him in death.
kchi.com
Two Arrested By Troopers
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday. In Daviess County at about 1:20 pm, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Jeffery S Robinson of Cameron for alleged Failure to Appear on a Traffic violation. He was also arrested for alleged speeding. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
kttn.com
Trenton Fire Chief to speak at Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler will speak at the next Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. The event will be at the Barton Farm Campus of Trenton January 25th at noon. Gibler will provide an update on the fire department’s training facility and other fire department happenings. The price...
kttn.com
Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15
A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
