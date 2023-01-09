Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 3:14 pm, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Michael E Harrison of Milan for alleged Driving While Revoked or Suspended, Speeding, No Seatbelt, five Sullivan County warrants for alleged resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. And five Adair County warrants for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, false impersonation, and a seatbelt violation. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO