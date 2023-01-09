Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois bill that would give private-sector workers more time off heads to Pritzker's desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A bill giving private-sector workers more time off is heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk. The measure extends a statewide guarantee that those workers will get five days of personal leave a year — at a minimum. Right now, laws requiring days off only exist in...
fox32chicago.com
'Get out now': Harmon warns crooked Illinois politicians as indicted colleague attends inauguration ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Sixteen new state senators were sworn in Wednesday, as Illinois's 103rd General Assembly convened for the first time. All 118 members of the Illinois House also took the oath of office Wednesday, but it was a sharply worded warning in the Senate that drew the most attention.
Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’
(The Center Square) – With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Pritzker said Illinois State Police will be responsible for enforcement. ...
Assault weapons ban Illinois: Gov. Pritzker signs gun law after House passes amended version
Illinois is now the ninth state, plus Washington D.C., to ban assault weapons.
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation
(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?
Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
Illinois Bans Semi-Automatic Weapons In Gun Safety Win
The assault weapons ban comes less than a year after a deadly shooting massacre at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
wjol.com
New Illinois Secretary Of State Signs Executive Ethics Order
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Newly Installed Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is already busy. The state official signed a wide-ranging Executive Ethics Order shortly after taking office Monday. The order upgrades and improves transparency, codifies key procedures in the office’s internal policy manual, enhances protections afforded to victims of sexual harassment or threats of violence, and simplifies the public’s ability to submit complaints to the Inspector General’s office.
MyStateline.com
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames. Multiple fire...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Senate passes assault weapons ban, bill heads back to the House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Senate passed House Bill 5471 Monday, which bans assault weapons and high-capacity magazines from being manufactured or sold in the state. The House is now expected to put final approval on it and send it to the governor’s desk. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, House Speaker...
Free college, preschool: Illinois governor promises both in next term
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is promising to expand preschool to all Illinois families and make college tuition free for working-class people by the end of his second term.In a speech after being sworn in Monday, Pritzker said the state’s “long-term ambitions must begin with a focus on the people for whom we are building.”“No policy proposal I could advance will have a greater impact on our future than the quality care...
Illinois House Dems give themselves $11,655 pay raise to close out lame-duck session
Before the end of their lame-deck legislative session, Illinois House Democrats voted to give themselves a nearly 16% raise, which will make the base pay for state lawmakers $85,000. The measure was approved by a 63-25 vote.
Illinois quick hits: No gun-ban bill approved over weekend; John Deere agrees on 'right to repair'
A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee. The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon.
One Illinois City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Symptoms of New ‘Kraken' COVID Variant and More
Are symptoms of a new variant informally nicknamed the "kraken" variant different from previous strains?. What to know as the new variant quickly rises to dominance. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Are Symptoms of the ‘Kraken' Variant Different From Other COVID...
Comments / 0