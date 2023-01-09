ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Easy Freazy
3d ago

Why even have a vote amongst the ones getting a raise? Why not let the people vote? Oh, I forgot they don't matter in this country unless they're illegal immigrants or criminals.

13
Jason Effler
3d ago

If this state was rich and prosperous with jobs, positive balance sheets, low crime, and sound infrastructure, I wouldn't be mad. But as I look at Illinois currently, it makes me pissed!

10
John Swisher
3d ago

and why do they think they deserve a raise? if anything they deserve a paycut

13
FOX2Now

Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois 103rd General Assembly: Tax reform? Legalized mushrooms? GOP input?

(The Center Square) – The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two year term that begins Wednesday. The end of the lame-duck session for Illinois lawmakers was Tuesday, with the new General Assembly meeting for the first time Wednesday following separate House and Senate ceremonies in Springfield. Illinois lawmakers that will be a part of the 103rd General...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’

(The Center Square) – With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Pritzker said Illinois State Police will be responsible for enforcement. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Legal Challenges To Assault Weapons Ban Expected Soon

Gun rights advocates say they will be going to court in a matter of days in an effort to overturn Illinois’s new assault weapons ban. Gun rights lobbyist Todd Vandermyde tells the Illinoize political newsletter that court challenges… including a request for an injunction to put the new law on hold… could be filed as early as next week.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill

A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
cilfm.com

Lawmakers approve pay raises

During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The Senate approved the...
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

New Illinois Secretary Of State Signs Executive Ethics Order

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Newly Installed Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is already busy. The state official signed a wide-ranging Executive Ethics Order shortly after taking office Monday. The order upgrades and improves transparency, codifies key procedures in the office’s internal policy manual, enhances protections afforded to victims of sexual harassment or threats of violence, and simplifies the public’s ability to submit complaints to the Inspector General’s office.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

State Senate passes bill that would abolish life without parole for juveniles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB 1046, a bill that would abolish life without parole sentences for those under 21 years old, has passed both the Illinois Senate and House. If the bill goes into effect, those who are 21 and under who have been given life sentences after the bill has gone into effect will be able to petition for parole after serving 40 years.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE

