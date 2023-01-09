Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Warmer weather and wind for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire weather danger continues into the evening hours on this First Alert Weather Day. However, winds will begin to diminish after 8 pm and the fire and wind dangers will decrease by midnight. Thursday will bring lower wind speeds and cooler temperatures. I expect the afternoon...
fox34.com
First Alert Weather Day: High Wind Event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very strong winds will sweep across West Texas today. Gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible this afternoon. Winds this strong may damage structures in poor repair. Due to the likelihood weather will interfere will typical activities, we continue to designate today a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD).
everythinglubbock.com
KAMC Tuesday AM Weather Update, January 10th, 2023
Today: Windy and warm conditions take over today with fire weather moving into the region. The afternoon high will be near 75°. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will last into tonight as lows stay mild. Temperatures will be near 41°. Tomorrow: The winds will pick up even more so...
fox34.com
First Alert Weather: Strong winds and fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Increasing winds will elevate the wildfire danger across the KCBD viewing area today and tomorrow. A variety of wind and fire watches and warnings are in effect. It’s a pattern more like Spring than Winter. Today becomes partly cloudy and windy. Afternoon winds will range...
fox34.com
Heat, wind, and fire danger this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat and critical fire danger possible for the South Plains this week. Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in some communities, including Lubbock Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon into Thursday mid-day, strong winds will impact the region...
fox34.com
The windiest city? Close
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind once again plays a major “roll” in South Plains weather this week. As the wind increases, so will temperatures. Until the cold front. Then when speeds, and temperatures, will take a dip. It’s been a cold start to the work and school week....
fox34.com
Warming up for the work week!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today we jump a few degrees from yesterday, though the morning still starts out pretty chilly, with temps in the 30s until around 10 am. Winds today start westerly and become more southerly throughout the day, picking up into the afternoon. By the afternoon, high temperatures sit in the low-to-mid 60s. Skies stay sunny until around the evening, when partial cloud cover moves in, staying through the overnight hours where low temperatures drop into the mid 30s.
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
fox34.com
Joyland buyers back out, doors to remain closed for good
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The last half-century has been an emotional roller coaster for the owners of Joyland. In recent years the amusement park has made it through vandalism, flooding, and the covid-19 pandemic. Now, after a deal to sell the park has fallen through, owner David Dean says it’s...
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Skye!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From The Good Dog Gang:. She is a gorgeous medium mixed breed who was found with her 8 puppies underneath a house. Her pups are now weaned and finding their forever homes. It’s Skye’s turn now! She is house-broken. Skye is very kid friendly and dog friendly.
fox34.com
Overturned semi delays traffic at 19th & West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi on the West Loop near 19th Street. Officers responded to the crash at 12:30 p.m. The intersection at 19th and the West Loop is closed for all traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. At this time...
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
Is Lubbock’s Bed Bath & Beyond in Danger?
Things aren’t looking great for Bed Bath & Beyond and Lubbock’s location could potentially be under fire. The home goods company has been heading toward bankruptcy with $1.12 billion lost in recent years. This led the company to lay off a large portion of its workforce and plan to close 150 of its stores. However, there is only around 120 stores that have officially been named as a closing location.
fox34.com
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
Lubbock, Don’t Sleep On Businesses Just Because They’re Close to Campus
I'll be the first to admit that I've chosen to forgo a bar, restaurant, or other business because it was close to the Texas Tech Campus. The reason? I made the false and ridiculous assumption it would be packed to the gills. Of course, that is sometimes true, but it can't possibly be true all of the time at every single establishment.
fox34.com
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock. Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She set out his food, but didn’t hear his pitter-patter coming to the bowl.
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
fox34.com
Kicking off Texas Blue Sand Project, raising awareness about human trafficking on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets joined local organizations One Voice Home, Voice of Hope, and Open Door to kick off the Texas Blue Sand Project, bringing awareness to the issue of human trafficking on the South Plains. Hillary Cobb, the executive director of One Voice Home, says, “The Blue...
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders
On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (1/8/23)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. It’s now 2023 and big switch for electricity customers in Lubbock is coming up later this year. Lubbock Power & Light is hanging its hat up as an energy provider. The Hub City will be the first city in Texas to voluntarily deregulate and join the utility common market. Residents will have their choice among various electricity providers. What does this mean for you and your wallet?
