The first eight days of 2023 were cloudy with pretty much 100% cloud cover across the area. Today we actually had some sunshine return to our skies. There were higher level clouds today like cirrus, but the lower-level clouds that have been blanketing the Stateline, cleared out quickly overnight and allowed sunshine to return for the first half of the day. Our southerly winds and high pressure to our southeast also helped the sun make an appearance Monday.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO