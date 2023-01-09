Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville woman was served a warrant Tuesday morning for third-degree burglary after several items were taken from Walmart. Hopkinsville Police say 55-year-old Barbara Clark along with another unknown female took several items valued at $1,038 from the store. She had previously been warned to not come back to Walmart....
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Hopkinsville business on Mclean Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a man showed a gun to employees and threatened them while demanding his vehicle from Superior Paint and Body Center LLC. No one was injured and no arrest has been made.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man racks up thousands in fraudulent credit card charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, a victim had her wallet stolen from her purse while shopping at a local area grocery store. The theft was caught on video. The suspect is seen taking the wallet from the victim while she is...
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
whvoradio.com
Caldwell County Man Charged With Assaulting Two Women
A Caldwell County man has been charged after Kentucky State Police say he assaulted two women with a knife Monday night. According to state police, troopers arrived at the scene and found two adult females who had been injured with a knife when they were assaulted by 33-year old Trevor L. Tucker, of Dawson Springs.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Citizens Seeking Options To Save Beloved Depot
Built by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad in 1892, Hopkinsville’s Rail Depot between East 9th and 10th streets last served as a home for the Pennyroyal Arts Council — before an electrical fire forced the organization to relocate. In the four years since passed, the picturesque National Register...
wnky.com
WCSO in search of subject in package theft
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a person in a package theft. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a person stole a package on the porch of a home off of Memphis Junction Road. If you know this man or vehicle, call the...
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of car
A car was reported stolen Friday on Nor McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville. A 31-year old Elkton man tells Hopkinsville police his silver 2012 Chevy Malibu was stolen sometime in the last month from a location in the 100 block of North McPherson, according to the report, which does not list any suspects.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Guthrie Shooting
A Hopkinsville man was charged Monday in connection to a shooting that happened on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say Jerry Britt and 19-year-old Zaelin Fox pulled up and Britt got into a fight with Javon Byars while the two were fighting Fox shot Byars in the leg.
14news.com
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force reports that a man was arrested Saturday for drug possession. According to a press release, 41-year-old Michael Arnold was located by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force hiding in a camper on 70 West in Graham, Kentucky.
whopam.com
Elkton traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges
A traffic stop by Elkton police Monday led to the arrest of Todd County man on multiple drug-related charges. Captain Jakop Smith stopped 49-year old Michael Bohonis of Clifty for having expired tags and a computer check showed his license was suspended in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Police say Bohonis was...
WBKO
WCSO responds to latest possible scam hitting area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is responding to several calls the department has received regarding another scam call that is hitting the area. “We have received some calls on what happens to be a scammer calling to collect money for fallen officers’ families,” according...
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
whvoradio.com
Money Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Money was reported stolen from a business on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $2,258 was taken out of the register at the Dodge Store. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Commerce Court sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car was turning onto Commerce Court from Eagle Way and pulled into the path of a truck that was on Eagle Way. An...
whvoradio.com
Lyon County Teen Charged With Threatening to Blow Up a School
A 16-year-old male juvenile in Lyon County has been charged after allegedly threatening to “blow up the school”. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young began an investigation at the Lyon County High School around noon Friday pertaining to a reported threat to the safety of the school. After the deputy conducted multiple interviews, he reportedly determined a 16-year-old male had “made threats to bring a bomb and blow up the school”.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
whopam.com
Trial begins in North Kentucky Avenue murder case
Trial got underway Tuesday morning against murder suspect Larayna Manning, the woman accused in the 2020 shooting death of Calvin “Cue” Taylor on North Kentucky Avenue. Proceedings began with opening statements from both the Commonwealth and the defense, starting with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling, who told the jurors that Taylor was found deceased by officers with his hands duct-taped together, and had a gunshot wound to the head.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Traffic Stop
An Oak Grove man was charged with drug possession after a traffic stop on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Sholar says he stopped 30-year-old Troy Latham for a traffic infraction after seeing him stopped in the Concord Baptist Church parking lot just after midnight.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County teen accused of making school bomb threat charged with terroristic threatening
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb. The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a...
