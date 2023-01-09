Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
Harley-Davidson to repurpose Milwaukee headquarters, build community park
Harley-Davidson Inc. will be repurposing surface lots at its Milwaukee headquarters and transforming the area into a community park, the company announced Wednesday.
kenosha.com
Tony Gonzalez named Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
The City of Kenosha website (kenosha.org) helps citizens and visitors learn about city services and conduct business, including permit applications and online payments. The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is pleased to announce Tony Gonzalez is the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. Tony was honored during the Common Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
On Milwaukee
Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
Muslim Community and Health Center in Milwaukee expands services
A new federal designation is allowing the Muslim Community and Health Center of Wisconsin to expand its services in the Milwaukee community.
Milwaukee woman's mission to stop human trafficking
Walk in Chandra Cooper's shoes for just a few minutes and you'll quickly hear her passion and energy to stop the scourge known as human trafficking.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery ditches bottles for cans
MILWAUKEE - Major changes are coming to one of Milwaukee's most well-known breweries. You will soon no longer be able to get a bottle of Lakefront beer. The brewery is switching from bottles exclusively to cans. Lakefront Brewery's tours are as famous as their beer, but this move means they...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Celebrates City Zoning Committee Moving Forward the Sale of 90 Lots for Single Family Homes in the King Park Neighborhood. The City of Milwaukee Common Council Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023)...
Milwaukee couple helping transform a neighborhood
As soon as Khurram and Emma moved to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, they started picking up trash to beautify their community.
Milwaukee Public Museum responds to concerns over 'Streets of Old Milwaukee'
Big changes are in store for the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM). MPM responded to concerns Tuesday on if its new facility will leave out long-time favorites like the Streets of Old Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - No one was hurt in a Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. It happened around 5 p.m. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said there was fire on the first floor, and it was brought under control within 15 minutes. The...
CBS 58
'I try to do this as much as possible': Street performer provides 'heartbeat' to the city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walking throughout downtown Milwaukee, you're likely to hear a lot of sounds. Perhaps it's the horn of a car honking in traffic, or the squeak of a bus's brakes as it pulls into a stop. You hear sirens and bells, whistles and yells. There's a good chance you've heard the beat of Americus Kates' drum set.
On Milwaukee
Lazy Susan to close its doors in Bay View
It’s been nearly nine years since Lazy Susan opened its doors at 2378 S. Howell Ave. The opening gave voice to the cooking of owner and chef A.J. Dixon. It also established a neighborhood restaurant in Bay View that would become known not only for its food and atmosphere, but its accommodations for a wide swath of diners, including vegan and gluten-free patrons.
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank near 26th and Wisconsin
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
communityjournal.net
New members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Milwaukee
The above college students just joined the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Milwaukee Delta Kappa Chapter. Thomas Leonard, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (Political Science major), Zach Ballard, Concordia University – Wisconsin (Criminal Justice major), Jerrell Carey, Concordia University – Wisconsin ( Psychology major), Christian Golden, Marquette University (Corporate Communication and Entrepreneurship major)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
spectrumnews1.com
Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
