Milwaukee, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Tony Gonzalez named Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

The City of Kenosha website (kenosha.org) helps citizens and visitors learn about city services and conduct business, including permit applications and online payments. The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is pleased to announce Tony Gonzalez is the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. Tony was honored during the Common Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
KENOSHA, WI
On Milwaukee

Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery ditches bottles for cans

MILWAUKEE - Major changes are coming to one of Milwaukee's most well-known breweries. You will soon no longer be able to get a bottle of Lakefront beer. The brewery is switching from bottles exclusively to cans. Lakefront Brewery's tours are as famous as their beer, but this move means they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
suburbanchicagoland.com

Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes

Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Celebrates City Zoning Committee Moving Forward the Sale of 90 Lots for Single Family Homes in the King Park Neighborhood. The City of Milwaukee Common Council Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023)...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring, no injuries

MILWAUKEE - No one was hurt in a Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. It happened around 5 p.m. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said there was fire on the first floor, and it was brought under control within 15 minutes. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Lazy Susan to close its doors in Bay View

It’s been nearly nine years since Lazy Susan opened its doors at 2378 S. Howell Ave. The opening gave voice to the cooking of owner and chef A.J. Dixon. It also established a neighborhood restaurant in Bay View that would become known not only for its food and atmosphere, but its accommodations for a wide swath of diners, including vegan and gluten-free patrons.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

New members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Milwaukee

The above college students just joined the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Milwaukee Delta Kappa Chapter. Thomas Leonard, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (Political Science major), Zach Ballard, Concordia University – Wisconsin (Criminal Justice major), Jerrell Carey, Concordia University – Wisconsin ( Psychology major), Christian Golden, Marquette University (Corporate Communication and Entrepreneurship major)
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
MILWAUKEE, WI

