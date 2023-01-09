ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Prince Harry describes Camilla as ‘the villain’ in CBS interview: ‘She needed to rehabilitate her image’

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vd6Im_0k7xRAnF00

Prince Harry has made a number of explosive claims about his stepmother, Camilla , Queen Consort.

In his interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS’ 60 Minutes , the Duke of Sussex described Camilla Parker-Bowles as “the villain,” while noting that she had needed to “rehabilitate her image” after Princess Diana famously described her as being the “third person” in her and Charles’ marriage.

“She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image,” Harry said in Sunday’s interview, before confirming that he and his brother Prince William begged their father not to marry Camilla.

“We didn’t think it was necessary,” he explained. “We thought that it was going to cause more harm than good, and that if he was now with his person that surely that’s enough. Why go that far when you don’t necessarily need to?

“We wanted him to be happy and we saw how happy he was with her, so at the time it was OK.”

King Charles III and the now-Queen Consort were famously involved in an affair during the then-Prince of Wales’ marriage to Princess Diana, which lasted from 1981 to 1996. King Charles announced his engagement to Camilla Parker-Bowles in February 2005, with the pair tying the knot on 9 April 2005.

In his new book Spare , which hits shelves on 10 January, Prince Harry has claimed Camilla launched a “campaign” to marry his father, now King Charles III, in the British press. Harry writes that while he and William “supported” their father’s relationship with Camilla and “endorsed” her, they asked him not to marry her.

“Shortly after our private summits with [Camilla], she began to play the long game,” the prince writes. “A campaign aimed at marriage, and eventually the Crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed.”

“Stories began to appear everywhere in all the papers about her private conversation with Willie. Stories that contained pinpoint accurate details, none of which had come from Willie, of course. They could only have been leaked by the other one other person present.”

During the CBS interview, Cooper read out an excerpt from the highly-anticipated book. “I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she would be less dangerous if she was happy,” he read, before asking Harry why he felt his stepmother was dangerous.

“Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image, that made her dangerous,” the duke responded. “Because of the connections she was forging within the British press, and there was open willingness on both sides to trade information.

“And with the family built on hierarchy, and with her on her way to being Queen Consort, there were going to be people – or bodies – left in the street because of that.”

In his autobiography, Harry writes that Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar”.

Spare is scheduled for release on Tuesday (10 January), but extracts from the book were published by the UK press earlier this week after it was accidentally put on sale in Spain, five days before its official launch date.

One excerpt from the memoir states that his stepmother allegedly turned Prince Harry’s bedroom into her dressing room. He claimed the Queen Consort changed over his room at Clarence House in London shortly after he moved out, according to Page Six , which obtained a copy of the book.

The duke said that although he “tried not to care,” he couldn’t help but be upset by the change. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” he recalled.

As for the first time Prince Harry was introduced to the Queen Consort, Harry reportedly likened the meeting to an “injection,” with the duke writing: “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz, who starred in George Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’ music video, dies at age 56

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz has died at the age of 56.On Wednesday, Vogue shared the news of Patitz’ passing with an obituary, in which it described the supermodel as “the quietest and perhaps the most intense of the original supermodels”.In the article, the fashion magazine notes that Patitz was born in Hamburg, Germany, before moving with her family to Skanör, Sweden, when she was young. There, the model would begin her modelling career at age 17 when she entered an Elite Model Contest.However, as noted by Vogue, Patitz’ career started slowly, with the supermodel only beginning to become a well-known name...
Us Weekly

Prince William Thinks Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Claims About Royal Family Are ‘Delusional’: ‘The Ultimate Betrayal’

Prince Harry wasn’t afraid to make some major accusations against the royal family in his Spare memoir, and brother Prince William has not been pleased with the end result. “William thinks Harry is delusional making these crazy allegations,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Prince of Wales, 40. “It’s the ultimate betrayal. The trust between the two […]
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Independent

‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism

ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
The Independent

Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor

Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
The Independent

Kate Middleton receives sweet birthday message from King Charles and Camilla amid Harry’s memoir release

Kate Middleton received a sweet message from King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, on her birthday, just one day before Prince Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare, is will be released.The Royal Family’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts shared a post on Monday to celebrate Kate, who turned 41 on 9 January. “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!” they wrote, along with a birthday cake emoji.The post also included a photo of Kate during her first visit to Wales in September after she and Prince William were named the Prince and Princess of Wales. In the image,...
The Independent

Harry accuses royal family of ‘horrible reaction’ on day Queen died

The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of a “really horrible reaction” on the day of the Queen’s death.In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.His words come after it was reported he claimed in his memoir, Spare, that Meghan was “not welcome” at Balmoral, with the King allegedly telling Harry not to bring his wife.Harry said to his father: “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to the...
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
The Independent

‘Absolutely gross’: Prince Harry condemned by Caroline Flack’s former agent for sharing details on ‘tainted’ romance

Prince Harry has been condemned by Caroline Flack’s former agent for sharing details about his “tainted” romance with the late star in his new memoir Spare.In a section of the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally put on sale in Spain five days early, Harry writes about how he met the former Love Island host, who died by suicide in 2020, at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend in 2009.Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, he shared: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy