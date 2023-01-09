ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The surprising key to a verdict on the biggest corruption case in Ohio history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even with secret recordings, a deceased super-lobbyist defendant, undercover FBI agents and allegedly $60 million-plus in hidden bribe money, the outcome of the biggest government corruption case in Ohio history may come down one of the most mundane aspects of a criminal trial: Jury instructions.
Highway to be renamed after fallen ODNR officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A highway that passes through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 578, which will designate part of State Route 73 as the “Natural...
Ohio high school student dies after collapsing in class

MT. ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) — An Ohio student died after suffering a heart problem in class at his high school. Staff at Western Brown High School started CPR on Blaze Jacobs during class Monday. He was rushed to Children's Hospital in Cincinnati, but did not survive. Western Brown High...
Professor fired after showing students pictures of prophet Muhammad: 'Undeniably Islamophobic'

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A liberal arts professor at a Minnesota university has reportedly been fired after she showed her students images of the prophet Muhammad. Hamline University adjunct professor Erika López Prater lost her job after featuring depictions of the religious figure despite her class being focused on Islamic art, according to the New York Times.
Columbus Weather: Rain on the way Wednesday night and Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the mild temperatures, we get some rain. Expect some rumbles of thunder on Thursday along with a few downpours and gusty winds and a slippery morning commute on Friday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered showers, breezy, raw, low 45. THURSDAY: overcast, windy, warm, scattered showers and...
