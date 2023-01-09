WASHINGTON, D.C. – An attempted armed robbery left a victim shot in Southeast, D.C., and police are asking for help identifying the vehicle involved. This incident happened early Sunday morning on the 200 Block of Tingey Street. Shortly after 4 am, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to rob the victim. During this attempt, the suspect shot the victim and left the scene in a 4 door gray sedan. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and current condition of the victim are unknown The post Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 HOURS AGO