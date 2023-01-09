Read full article on original website
DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death
The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
Son accused of fratricide by mother in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mclean that happened outside a family home.
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An attempted armed robbery left a victim shot in Southeast, D.C., and police are asking for help identifying the vehicle involved. This incident happened early Sunday morning on the 200 Block of Tingey Street. Shortly after 4 am, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to rob the victim. During this attempt, the suspect shot the victim and left the scene in a 4 door gray sedan. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and current condition of the victim are unknown The post Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
'An idiot with a gun' | 2 children shot getting off Metrobus
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two children were shot while getting off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), the shooting happened on or near a Metrobus in the area of 14th Street and Fort Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15 p.m.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman, was in trouble at home and in court
COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe described himself as a supportive and dutiful husband and father, raising their young boys in the family's Cohasset, Massachusetts, home, allowing his wife Ana to work in Washington D.C. for a large real estate firm. But court documents in his art fraud case suggest...
2 children shot while exiting bus in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a bus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
Here's what we know in case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe
Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to search for Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Cohasset who was reported missing last week. A week after she was last seen, Walshe's husband, Brian, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation. Here is what is known...
Police: Man stabs parents at home in McLean, killing stepfather
(Updated at 3:25 p.m.) A man in McLean died last night after reportedly being stabbed by his stepson, Fairfax County police say. Officers were called to a house in the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean at 11:03 p.m. in response to a domestic call involving two stabbing victims, Fairfax County Police Department Second Lt. James Curry said in a 1:48 a.m. update.
Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race'
D.C.'s police chief breaks his silence on the investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is live outside D.C. Police headquarters with the latest.
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
Mass McDonald's Stabbing In Silver Spring Sends Several To Hospital
At least three people were injured in a mass stabbing at a Silver Spring McDonald's, authorities say. The victims were stabbed by an unknown suspect in the McDonald's located at 8407 Colesville Road the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Montgomery County police. The victims all sustained non life-threatening...
Maryland General Assembly starts 2023 session
Maryland General Assembly starts 2023 session

Lawmakers in Annapolis are ready to roll up their sleeves for their Maryland constituents, beginning their 2023 session on Wednesday.
Teen arrested in Prince George's Co. for being in possession of stolen car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday for being in possession of a stolen car. Police say the teen suspect is from the Landover, Maryland area. On Tuesday, Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) detectives saw a car recently reported stolen out...
Video captures illegal dumping operation in Oxon Hill
OXON HILL, Md. - Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents tell FOX 5 it’s unsanitary. The piles of trash and waste and more are behind a gate that leads to storage units on private property. Bordering the storage...
Patrol Officers Recover Three Stolen Cars And Apprehend Four Suspects
PORT TOBACCO, Md – On January 8 at 4:12 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco for the report of a motor vehicle theft which had just occurred. Sgt. T. Yates was near Shirley Boulevard at the time of the call and upon...
Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting
Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting

A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday.
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought
WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street. When police arrived, the victim...
Virginia Attorney General Expands Investigation into Withholding of Merit Awards Information
Virginia Attorney General Expands Investigation into Withholding of Merit Awards Information

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said he would expand his office's investigation into delays in notifications about National Merit Awards to include schools in Fairfax County other than Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
