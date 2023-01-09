ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Daily Voice

DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death

The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An attempted armed robbery left a victim shot in Southeast, D.C., and police are asking for help identifying the vehicle involved. This incident happened early Sunday morning on the 200 Block of Tingey Street. Shortly after 4 am, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to rob the victim. During this attempt, the suspect shot the victim and left the scene in a 4 door gray sedan. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and current condition of the victim are unknown The post Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'An idiot with a gun' | 2 children shot getting off Metrobus

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two children were shot while getting off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), the shooting happened on or near a Metrobus in the area of 14th Street and Fort Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 children shot while exiting bus in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a bus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
WASHINGTON, DC
mynbc5.com

Here's what we know in case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe

Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to search for Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Cohasset who was reported missing last week. A week after she was last seen, Walshe's husband, Brian, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation. Here is what is known...
COHASSET, MA
ffxnow.com

Police: Man stabs parents at home in McLean, killing stepfather

(Updated at 3:25 p.m.) A man in McLean died last night after reportedly being stabbed by his stepson, Fairfax County police say. Officers were called to a house in the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean at 11:03 p.m. in response to a domestic call involving two stabbing victims, Fairfax County Police Department Second Lt. James Curry said in a 1:48 a.m. update.
MCLEAN, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Maryland General Assembly starts 2023 session

Lawmakers in Annapolis are ready to roll up their sleeves for their Maryland constituents, beginning their 2023 session on Wednesday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/politics/maryland-general-assembly-starts-2023-session/. Maryland General Assembly starts 2023 session. Lawmakers in Annapolis are ready to roll up their sleeves for their Maryland constituents, beginning their 2023 session on Wednesday.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Video captures illegal dumping operation in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL, Md. - Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents tell FOX 5 it’s unsanitary. The piles of trash and waste and more are behind a gate that leads to storage units on private property. Bordering the storage...
OXON HILL, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting

A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/teenager-walked-to-hospital-with-injuries-after-shooting/. Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting. A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/teenager-walked-to-hospital-with-injuries-after-shooting/. Woman Crossing Road Killed After Truck Hits Her in …. The Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable

WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought

WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street. When police arrived, the victim...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Virginia Attorney General Expands Investigation into Withholding of Merit Awards Information

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said he would expand his office's investigation into delays in notifications about National Merit Awards to include schools in Fairfax County other than Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Virginia Attorney General Expands Investigation into …. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said he...
VIRGINIA STATE

