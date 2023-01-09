Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Related
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am: List of athletes, celebrities golfing in the event
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The most decorated Olympian of all time, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and one of four members of the MLB's 700-home run club are going to take the course at the Annexus Pro-Am in February. Michael Phelps, Emmitt Smith, and Albert Pujols are on the early...
ASU's women basketball team has forfeited upcoming games due to health issues
PHOENIX — The Arizona State women's basketball team forfeited games Friday at No. 10 Utah and Sunday at Colorado because the Sun Devils said they didn't have enough healthy players. “We came to the conclusion after meeting with our doctors and medical staff we will not be making the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
AZFamily
Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center: Everything you need to know
PHOENIX — Super Bowl LVII is being played in Glendale, Arizona this year and, along with the game, several events and festivities are happening around the Valley. From parties to concerts, there will be plenty of events to attend to make sure you get the full football experience. One of those events is the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.
WM Phoenix Open announces players for the Annexus Pro-Am 2023 tournament
Michael Phelps, Albert Pujols and Emmitt Smith commit to the Annexus Pro-Am tournament at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
1 Arizona City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
AZFamily
Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Flower Child Chandler
It’s a brand new year and the perfect timing for the “eat more veggies” message Flower Child is sending to Chandler. The healthy, fast-casual restaurant opened a new location at The Shoppes at Casa Paloma, the sixth in Arizona. Located off the I-10 and Ray Road, the...
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
Frankie Muniz will race in NASCAR's ARCA series next month
PHOENIX — Actor Frankie Muniz announced Wednesday he'll be racing full-time for Rette Jones Racing and competing in this year's ARCA Menards Series championship. Muniz, who has been living in the Valley for years, has spent the last few months meeting with various stakeholders in the NASCAR world before signing with the racing team.
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift plans luxury apartment development in Buckeye
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Maddox, a 252-unit, Class A multifamily community in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye. Thompson Thrift plans to begin construction this month and welcome new residents beginning in late 2024.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
AZFamily
Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
Driver shot in West Valley, suspect at large
PHOENIX — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he was shot in his stomach by an unknown person in the West Valley, police said. The victim was driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road before his vehicle was shot multiple times by the suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.
AZFamily
Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 1