ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Flower Child Chandler

It’s a brand new year and the perfect timing for the “eat more veggies” message Flower Child is sending to Chandler. The healthy, fast-casual restaurant opened a new location at The Shoppes at Casa Paloma, the sixth in Arizona. Located off the I-10 and Ray Road, the...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Frankie Muniz will race in NASCAR's ARCA series next month

PHOENIX — Actor Frankie Muniz announced Wednesday he'll be racing full-time for Rette Jones Racing and competing in this year's ARCA Menards Series championship. Muniz, who has been living in the Valley for years, has spent the last few months meeting with various stakeholders in the NASCAR world before signing with the racing team.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Thompson Thrift plans luxury apartment development in Buckeye

Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Maddox, a 252-unit, Class A multifamily community in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye. Thompson Thrift plans to begin construction this month and welcome new residents beginning in late 2024.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Driver shot in West Valley, suspect at large

PHOENIX — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he was shot in his stomach by an unknown person in the West Valley, police said. The victim was driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road before his vehicle was shot multiple times by the suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy