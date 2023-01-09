Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Parents push back against planned opioid treatment center near Lynnwood youth club
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A contentious debate in Lynnwood reached a stalemate Monday night over the planned location for an addiction treatment center. Despite pushback from concerned parents, Acadia Health attempted to clear its final hurdle for approval to open its opioid treatment clinic just steps away from the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, an after-school program for kids and teens.
lynnwoodtimes.com
BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
Students push back after Seattle Public Schools sues social media companies
SEATTLE — Some students within Seattle Public Schools are questioning the district's decision to sue major social media companies. Seattle Public Schools is suing major social media companies over the impact on teen mental health. Natalya McConnell, one of the founders of the Seattle Student Union, and fellow classmate Israr Rukun said they aren't disputing that social media is bad for mental health, but they wonder what the school district is trying to accomplish with the lawsuit.
'Love conquers all': Lynnwood City Councilmember embarks on speaking tour to inspire local students
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Josh Binda is the kind of motivational speaker high school students can relate to. At just 21 years of age, Binda was elected to the Lynnwood city council and became the youngest African American in Washington state history to be elected to a political office. At...
Tacoma’s new office to strategize city’s homelessness, safety and health plans
(The Center Square) – With the start of the new year, the City of Tacoma’s newly established office begins implementing strategies to improve the city. The Office of Strategy will lead the implementation of Tacoma’s strategic plan titled “Tacoma 2025.” The strategic plan has lofty goals that include reducing poverty, improving neighborhood safety and closing the education achievement gap in the city within the next two years. The office will...
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
seattlemedium.com
Five Local Restaurants Receive Black Kitchen Initiative Grants
For the second consecutive year, The LEE Initiative has donated over $1 million to help preserve the cultural legacy of Black-owned restaurants through its Black Kitchen Initiative – which aims to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Black food by breaking down the barriers that keep Black voices and Black cooking on the margins of American culinary culture.
‘He was the light:’ Steilacoom family brings awareness to mental health to honor late son’s legacy
STEILACOOM, Wash. — A young baseball prodigy is being remembered as a radiant light who continues to shine brightly following his tragic death this past weekend. The parents of 17-year-old Reese Widman told KIRO 7 they want their loss to help another family or teenager. “We didn’t see it....
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing
SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
Tacoma Fire calls for more funding over increased EMS calls
TACOMA, Wash. — A trend of has emerged that could be cause for concern for Tacoma Fire, but it’s not just the increased calls that’re concerning, it’s what first responders are being called to do. “We’ve noticed an uptick in our call volume. Notably in 2022,...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
Reduction in private ambulance service in Pierce County could impact 911 system
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Private ambulance company American Medical Response (AMR) announced it will lay off 130 employees in Pierce County at the end of the month, potentially impacting emergency service in some areas. According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesperson Jenny Weekes, private companies like AMR contract...
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics
Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
After Granite Falls man found living in unhealthy conditions, neighbors renovate his home
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — As she scrubs the walls of a friend's Granite Falls home, Jackie Wardlow asks herself, "How do you get 10-year-old grease off a wall?" Wardlow needs a lot more than elbow grease to take on the situation she is currently confronted with. "I was horrified,"...
q13fox.com
Medical examiner: 11-year-old died from fentanyl in her system, not fight at school
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner determined that an 11-year-old who died last year passed away as a result from fentanyl in her system, not due to an altercation at school. In May 2022, Lenyia Swansey-Faafiti was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, where she died several days...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KUOW
Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients
Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
Comments / 7