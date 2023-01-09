ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Parents push back against planned opioid treatment center near Lynnwood youth club

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A contentious debate in Lynnwood reached a stalemate Monday night over the planned location for an addiction treatment center. Despite pushback from concerned parents, Acadia Health attempted to clear its final hurdle for approval to open its opioid treatment clinic just steps away from the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, an after-school program for kids and teens.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Students push back after Seattle Public Schools sues social media companies

SEATTLE — Some students within Seattle Public Schools are questioning the district's decision to sue major social media companies. Seattle Public Schools is suing major social media companies over the impact on teen mental health. Natalya McConnell, one of the founders of the Seattle Student Union, and fellow classmate Israr Rukun said they aren't disputing that social media is bad for mental health, but they wonder what the school district is trying to accomplish with the lawsuit.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Tacoma’s new office to strategize city’s homelessness, safety and health plans

(The Center Square) – With the start of the new year, the City of Tacoma’s newly established office begins implementing strategies to improve the city. The Office of Strategy will lead the implementation of Tacoma’s strategic plan titled “Tacoma 2025.” The strategic plan has lofty goals that include reducing poverty, improving neighborhood safety and closing the education achievement gap in the city within the next two years. The office will...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Five Local Restaurants Receive Black Kitchen Initiative Grants

For the second consecutive year, The LEE Initiative has donated over $1 million to help preserve the cultural legacy of Black-owned restaurants through its Black Kitchen Initiative – which aims to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Black food by breaking down the barriers that keep Black voices and Black cooking on the margins of American culinary culture.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
beckerspayer.com

Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics

Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients

Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy