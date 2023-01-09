Read full article on original website
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5
DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted...
Avs come back from 3-goal deficit, but wind up losing to Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night.Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman Cale Makar finally pushed it toward the side. But the puck went in off the skate of Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues."He's built for it, right?" Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk in late-game moments. "He doesn't mind going to the net. Eventually that's what happens. It's not the pretty ones at that time."Aleksander Barkov,...
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks host the Avalanche after overtime win
Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche after the Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime. Chicago has a 10-25-4 record overall and a 1-9-1 record in Central Division games....
What we learned from Chicago Blackhawks practice, including Patrick Kane doubtful for at least 1 more game and a goalie carousel
Patrick Kane skated before Chicago Blackhawks practice Wednesday and took some shots against retired Czech Republic soccer goalkeeper Petr Čech, a guest of the Hawks and goalie Petr Mrázek, Čech’s friend of 11 years. But Kane, who has a lower-body injury, skated off afterward and didn’t participate in the rest of practice. Coach Luke Richardson said Kane is doubtful to play Thursday night ...
FOX Sports
Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs
DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
theScore
Report: Oilers, Senators interested in Wild's Dumba
The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are interested in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday. Dumba carries a $6-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end. He recorded four goals and seven assists in 39 games this season while averaging 21:07 of ice time per contest. His underlying numbers have been poor this year.
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
The Maple Leafs have been already been connected to some big names on the market like Jakob Chychrun and Ryan O’Reilly. However, there might be another name that could be of great interest to them as the deadline approaches. Daily Faceoffs’ Frank Seravalli recently added Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias...
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Yunior Marte: Shipped to Philadelphia
The Phillies acquired Marte from the Giants on Monday in exchange for left-hander Erik Miller. Marte reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 27-year-old, logging a 5.44 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while striking out 44 over 48 innings. With the Giants bringing aboard Luke Jackson (elbow) on a two-year deal Monday, Marte would have been a candidate to lose his spot on the 40-man roster, so San Francisco made the decision to trade him away to get a younger asset in Miller in return. Marte will likely factor into the middle-relief picture for Philadelphia in 2023.
Tyler Bertuzzi to return for Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings are on a three-game losing skid and now find themselves sliding further and further down the Atlantic Division standings. Tied with the Ottawa Senators, they’re just four points ahead of the bottom-dwelling Montreal Canadiens. Perhaps the return of a key forward will spark a turnaround.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Another limited showing
McCaffrey (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday. McCaffrey has been dealing with a sore knee since a Week 12 win against the Saints, but a mild ankle sprain also affected his practice reps last week. While he's ditched the latter health concern this week, the knee issue has forced two straight capped sessions to begin prep for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Seahawks. McCaffrey has ditched a designation ahead of each of the previous six contests, something that he'll aim to do upon the release of Thursday's injury report. During the aforementioned six-game stretch, he's been firing on all cylinders, racking up 767 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 128 touches.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Has sixth touchdown catch
Thielen logged two receptions (on three targets) for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-13 win versus the Bears. Thielen had a touchdown catch in the first quarter and then sat in the second half as Minnesota rested most starters ahead of the playoffs. Thielen finished the season with six touchdowns, down significantly from the 14 and 10 touchdown seasons he posted the prior two years, even though his other receiving stats were mostly similar to his previous two seasons.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Packers' Nick Guggemos: Gets another deal with Packers
Green Bay signed Guggemos to a reserve/future contract Tuesday. Guggemos bounced around multiple teams during the first two years of his career before joining the Packers' practice squad Nov. 29. The 27-year-old never worked his way onto the active roster before the end of this regular season, and he has yet to make his NFL debut. The 6-foot-5 tight end will now look to earn a role with Green Bay this offseason.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Lands new deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Jefferson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jefferson will get another chance to carve out a spot with Detroit heading into the offseason. The 2021 seventh-round pick logged 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns across seven games during his rookie season, though he spent the entirety of 2022 on the practice squad before being elevated for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Packers. Jefferson never wound up taking the field against Green Bay, though his experience with the team was still enough to earn him a new deal heading into this offseason.
