Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night.Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman Cale Makar finally pushed it toward the side. But the puck went in off the skate of Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues."He's built for it, right?" Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk in late-game moments. "He doesn't mind going to the net. Eventually that's what happens. It's not the pretty ones at that time."Aleksander Barkov,...

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO