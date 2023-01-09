Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
SFGate
Mick Jagger, Gene Simmons, Rod Stewart and More Mourn Jeff Beck: ‘An Absolute God of Guitar’
Following Wednesday’s announcement of the death of English rock guitarist Jeff Beck, musicians and celebrities took to social media to remember the artist and his storied career. Among them, Gene Simmons, Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart shared their condolences and showed praise for the “distinctively brilliant” guitar maven.
‘M3GAN’ is a cult icon — and a cautionary tale against SF tech culture
Director Gerard Johnstone consulted Bay Area tech companies to bring the AI villain to life.
