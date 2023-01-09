ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inmates assist Cal Fire with storm clean up

There is plenty of clean-up that still needs to be done after the series of storms that have hit Northern California recently. Agencies such as Cal Fire have been hard at work to clear out damages done by downed trees and power lines. Gov. Newsom also called up the Delta...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
CALIFORNIA STATE
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South

A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent...
SELMA, AL

