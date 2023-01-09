49ers confident in Brock Purdy to lead deep postseason run

SANTA CLARA — As recently as Week 12, Brock Purdy was something of an afterthought for the 49ers Faithful.

By that point, Purdy had appeared in just three games – all in garbage time – and attempted just nine futile passes in the waning moments of the blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though Christian McCaffrey had never lined up in the backfield with Purdy for a game before Week 13, the veteran running back knew the rookie quarterback was different.

“When I first got here (after the Week 7 trade), I could see there was something different in him,” McCaffrey said. “The way he handled himself as a rookie. He didn’t act like a rookie. He knew what everybody was doing on every play. I had no idea who he was coming here. For him to spend extra time with me and go through all that, was a testament to his preparation and the kind of guy he is.”

So when Purdy trotted out to the huddle in the first quarter of the Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, the rookie was an unknown commodity to outsiders. It’s hard to predict any quarterback winning six straight games, let alone his first six contests of major action in the NFL, but that’s where Purdy finds himself now. He’s kept the good times rolling and now the Niners will carry a 10-game win streak into the playoffs after Sunday’s 38-13 drubbing of the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy and the 49ers offense took a while to get their footing Sunday but then the dam broke and they put up another gaudy point total. During the 10-game streak, the 49ers are averaging 30.5 points per game. In the past three weeks, that number spikes up to 37.3 points per contest.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is renowned as an offensive genius but he’s never had a unit put up points like this.

“It's awesome,” tight end George Kittle said after catching two touchdowns Sunday. “More touchdowns for everybody.”

Purdy has been the one directing traffic.

Since taking over, the 23-year-old averaged 219.5 passing yards per game while completing 68.3 percent of his passes with 14 total touchdowns (13 passing) and just three interceptions. Though Purdy appeared in just six games with major playing time, Kittle thinks he should be in the running for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

“I don’t know how he’s not,” Kittle said. “He hasn’t lost. He’s put up great numbers. He doesn’t have very many turnovers. He has touchdowns, he has passing yards and he’s on a hot streak. Brock should 100 percent be in that conversation.”

Throughout this remarkable run, Purdy has authored some scintillating wins. Taking down the playoff-bound Dolphins in an emotion-filled game was just the beginning. Then came the 35-7 beatdown of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy followed that up by leading the 49ers to the NFC West title with a road win over the Seattle Seahawks. After authoring a comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Purdy took care of business Sunday with his first three-touchdown game, going 15-of-20 for 178 yards with no picks in another efficient effort.

The 49ers finished with the NFC's No. 2 seed and will host the Seahawks at 1:25 p.m. PT on Saturday. The stakes are obviously rising, but the Niners have no reason to think Purdy will shrink in the moment.

“Just keep doing what he’s doing,” McCaffrey said. “He’s played big games all year and he’s played well in big games and done his job. I don’t see it changing.”

Every now and then, we see Purdy’s inner fire. After a touchdown or a big play, he’ll flex and roar like a lion with biceps. But most of the time, it’s the silent, steely confidence that’s been the hallmark of Purdy’s approach.

“Not just trying to be a ‘rah-rah’ guy,” Purdy said, “But at the right moments in the game.”

About five years before Purdy was born, the 49ers last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. With a 10-game win streak and the NFL’s top-rated defense in tow, Purdy knows the expectations couldn’t be higher.

“That’s the main focus and goal,” Purdy said. “Obviously, throughout the year, you wanna focus week to week, gain momentum and stuff like that. Obviously, we’re at the point in the season where it’s, man, the regular season’s over and now the tournament starts. This is the real ball that really matters.”

It’s also worth noting that the offense is probably the healthiest it’s been all season entering next week’s playoff opener. Aside from left guard Aaron Banks, who is fighting through ankle/knee issues, all of the 49ers playmakers are available – McCaffrey, Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Juszczyk.

“Once we’re all in rhythm and in sync, then I feel like we can play to our full potential,” Purdy said. “I feel like today we got a little glimpse of it. But definitely some room to improve. I’m excited for all of them to be healthy going into the playoffs. It’s gonna be fun.”