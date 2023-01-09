ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.7 The Game

49ers confident in Brock Purdy to lead deep postseason run

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pE3FZ_0k7xQ1yA00

SANTA CLARA — As recently as Week 12, Brock Purdy was something of an afterthought for the 49ers Faithful.

By that point, Purdy had appeared in just three games – all in garbage time – and attempted just nine futile passes in the waning moments of the blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though Christian McCaffrey had never lined up in the backfield with Purdy for a game before Week 13, the veteran running back knew the rookie quarterback was different.

“When I first got here (after the Week 7 trade), I could see there was something different in him,” McCaffrey said. “The way he handled himself as a rookie. He didn’t act like a rookie. He knew what everybody was doing on every play. I had no idea who he was coming here. For him to spend extra time with me and go through all that, was a testament to his preparation and the kind of guy he is.”

So when Purdy trotted out to the huddle in the first quarter of the Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, the rookie was an unknown commodity to outsiders. It’s hard to predict any quarterback winning six straight games, let alone his first six contests of major action in the NFL, but that’s where Purdy finds himself now. He’s kept the good times rolling and now the Niners will carry a 10-game win streak into the playoffs after Sunday’s 38-13 drubbing of the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy and the 49ers offense took a while to get their footing Sunday but then the dam broke and they put up another gaudy point total. During the 10-game streak, the 49ers are averaging 30.5 points per game. In the past three weeks, that number spikes up to 37.3 points per contest.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is renowned as an offensive genius but he’s never had a unit put up points like this.

“It's awesome,” tight end George Kittle said after catching two touchdowns Sunday. “More touchdowns for everybody.”

Purdy has been the one directing traffic.

Since taking over, the 23-year-old averaged 219.5 passing yards per game while completing 68.3 percent of his passes with 14 total touchdowns (13 passing) and just three interceptions. Though Purdy appeared in just six games with major playing time, Kittle thinks he should be in the running for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

“I don’t know how he’s not,” Kittle said. “He hasn’t lost. He’s put up great numbers. He doesn’t have very many turnovers. He has touchdowns, he has passing yards and he’s on a hot streak. Brock should 100 percent be in that conversation.”

Throughout this remarkable run, Purdy has authored some scintillating wins. Taking down the playoff-bound Dolphins in an emotion-filled game was just the beginning. Then came the 35-7 beatdown of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy followed that up by leading the 49ers to the NFC West title with a road win over the Seattle Seahawks. After authoring a comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Purdy took care of business Sunday with his first three-touchdown game, going 15-of-20 for 178 yards with no picks in another efficient effort.

The 49ers finished with the NFC's No. 2 seed and will host the Seahawks at 1:25 p.m. PT on Saturday. The stakes are obviously rising, but the Niners have no reason to think Purdy will shrink in the moment.

“Just keep doing what he’s doing,” McCaffrey said. “He’s played big games all year and he’s played well in big games and done his job. I don’t see it changing.”

Every now and then, we see Purdy’s inner fire. After a touchdown or a big play, he’ll flex and roar like a lion with biceps. But most of the time, it’s the silent, steely confidence that’s been the hallmark of Purdy’s approach.

“Not just trying to be a ‘rah-rah’ guy,” Purdy said, “But at the right moments in the game.”

About five years before Purdy was born, the 49ers last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. With a 10-game win streak and the NFL’s top-rated defense in tow, Purdy knows the expectations couldn’t be higher.

“That’s the main focus and goal,” Purdy said. “Obviously, throughout the year, you wanna focus week to week, gain momentum and stuff like that. Obviously, we’re at the point in the season where it’s, man, the regular season’s over and now the tournament starts. This is the real ball that really matters.”

It’s also worth noting that the offense is probably the healthiest it’s been all season entering next week’s playoff opener. Aside from left guard Aaron Banks, who is fighting through ankle/knee issues, all of the 49ers playmakers are available – McCaffrey, Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Juszczyk.

“Once we’re all in rhythm and in sync, then I feel like we can play to our full potential,” Purdy said. “I feel like today we got a little glimpse of it. But definitely some room to improve. I’m excited for all of them to be healthy going into the playoffs. It’s gonna be fun.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Here's how much it costs to see the 49ers and Seahawks on Saturday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into the NFL postseason red-hot — winners of their last 10 contests. The first team in their way is their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, who are surprisingly back in the playoffs after trading quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. The showdown kicks off […]
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers

This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded."  Carroll might ...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas

The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons with the franchise, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will seek a new general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a...
FOX Sports

NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards

With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
NBC Sports

Kittle trumpets 'special' Purdy as NFL's top OROY candidate

Quarterback Brock Purdy played in only the final six regular-season games. But what a six-game stretch it was. Purdy’s performances since taking over for injured 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo have provided an argument for his inclusion into the conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. “I don’t know...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy

One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
NBC Sports

Purdy's PFF grades vs. Cards show he thrives under pressure

The 49ers' 38 -13 domination of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is reflected in their PFF grades, which also offer insights on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s abilities. Purdy completed 15 of his 20 attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a 141.2 passer rating -- his highest of the season. While Purdy’s average yards per attempt was 8.9, his average depth of target was his lowest since Week 14 at 6.4 yards.
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy