California State

Axios

3 more atmospheric rivers to slam flood-hit California

The death toll from California's relentless stream of extreme storm systems rose to 18 Wednesday, as the state's National Guard joined the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters. The big picture: The latest in the barrage of atmospheric river events that have been unleashing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Flooding the Answer to California's Drought?

The series of storms have helped boost the water in Bay Area reservoirs, but it has come at a price with several local homes and businesses getting flooded out as well. Now, a local climate scientist says it may be a price we should consider paying more often if we really want to bust our drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/10: Four more atmospheric river storms in the forecast; When will we get a breather?; San Francisco isn’t doing enough to stop supercharged floods; and more …

PUBLIC HEARING: Army Corps Delta Conveyance Project DEIS from 9am to 11am. The public draft Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIS) for the Delta Conveyance project is available for public review and comment from December 16, 2022 through February 14, 2023. The notice and the draft EIS are available here. Three public meetings to receive comments from the public on the project and the draft document will be held on zoom. This is the first of the three meetings. Click here to access the meeting or call 1-833-548-0282 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 816 3829 8118 Passcode: 173262.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way

Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Valadao rolls out sweeping overhaul of Calif. water policy

A comprehensive overhaul of water policy affecting the San Joaquin Valley is back on the table, courtesy of Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford). Valadao initially introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act last September and is bringing it back, this time with a Republican-controlled House. The entire California Republican delegation joined Valadao as co-sponsors on the bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Atmospheric river hits Chester

According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
CHESTER, CA
ABC10

Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy

CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
ROSEVILLE, CA
