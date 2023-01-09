Read full article on original website
3 more atmospheric rivers to slam flood-hit California
The death toll from California's relentless stream of extreme storm systems rose to 18 Wednesday, as the state's National Guard joined the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters. The big picture: The latest in the barrage of atmospheric river events that have been unleashing...
nprillinois.org
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
What California’s excessive snow means for spring and the megadrought
So far, California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack is off to a banner year. As of January 11 the statewide average came in at 226% of normal, more than double the snow depth the mountains usually have on this date. But why should that matter to anyone besides skiers?
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
California Drought Map Before and After Extreme Rain
Just three months ago 41 percent of California was experiencing extreme drought. That figure is now just 27 percent.
KRON4
‘We are soaked’: California governor says 3 more atmospheric rivers are coming
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California was slammed by six atmospheric rivers this winter, and at least three more are on the way, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters at a news conference held in Capitola Tuesday. Newsom toured the small beach town to survey heavy damages left in the wake...
californiaglobe.com
Reservoir, Snowpack Levels Continue To Rise Across California Due To ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Storms
The numerous “atmospheric river” rain storms that have pounded the state constantly since late December have continued to fill back in reservoirs and add to the snowpack across the state, with levels now going way above average for the usual amount in early-mid January. Bomb cyclones have brought...
Phys.org
Are California's storms normal, or is climate change making them worse? What experts say
California faces a "parade of storms" over the next several weeks, on top of recent deluges that have killed at least 12 people, caused flooding, knocked out power and forced evacuations and school closures up and down the coast. Given the Mediterranean climate of the state's coastal areas, wet winters...
No rest for the weary: More flooding rain to eye California
AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is in the forecast for California, as additional storms from the Pacific are expected to reach the western United States in the coming days. Multiple large and powerful storms have hit California since New Year's Eve, making for a disastrous start to 2023 for...
NBC Bay Area
Flooding the Answer to California's Drought?
The series of storms have helped boost the water in Bay Area reservoirs, but it has come at a price with several local homes and businesses getting flooded out as well. Now, a local climate scientist says it may be a price we should consider paying more often if we really want to bust our drought.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 1/10: Four more atmospheric river storms in the forecast; When will we get a breather?; San Francisco isn’t doing enough to stop supercharged floods; and more …
PUBLIC HEARING: Army Corps Delta Conveyance Project DEIS from 9am to 11am. The public draft Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIS) for the Delta Conveyance project is available for public review and comment from December 16, 2022 through February 14, 2023. The notice and the draft EIS are available here. Three public meetings to receive comments from the public on the project and the draft document will be held on zoom. This is the first of the three meetings. Click here to access the meeting or call 1-833-548-0282 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 816 3829 8118 Passcode: 173262.
Scenes Of Rain and Flooding From California's Storms Are Crazy
California is being battered by storms and the rain, flooding and mudslides are insane.
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way
Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Urges Californians: “Be Hyper-Vigilant” During This Third Week of Winter Storms
Federal emergency declaration gets California more funding, equipment, and personnel. January 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – As California enters the third week of severe winter storms, Governor Gavin Newsom is urging people to keep their guard up as strong winds and heavy rains. continue to threaten communities across the...
Explaining water flows: Why Sierra Nevada snow won’t fix Lake Mead
A big snowstorm in California is welcome news, as long as floods and mudslides aren't wrecking lives. But here's why that snow is never going to make a difference at Lake Mead.
sjvsun.com
Valadao rolls out sweeping overhaul of Calif. water policy
A comprehensive overhaul of water policy affecting the San Joaquin Valley is back on the table, courtesy of Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford). Valadao initially introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act last September and is bringing it back, this time with a Republican-controlled House. The entire California Republican delegation joined Valadao as co-sponsors on the bill.
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy
CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
