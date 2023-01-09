Read full article on original website
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. The Blount County Public Library is hosting a lego contest this week for kids and adults of all ages! There will be age categories for the kids but not the adults. You can submit your designs now through Friday. Winners will be announced on Jan. 23. Entries must be your own creation, not a designed kit. There are three overall prizes - fan favorite, best in show, and best winter design.
My party of 2 spent $160 for Dolly Parton's famous dinner show, and it was unlike anything I'd ever experienced in my life
Located a short drive away from Dollywood, this dinner show served traditional Southern dishes, featured live performers, and played Parton's music.
Knoxville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Knoxville.
RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
Keep the Ball Rolling: All The Details About The Pines in Downtown Sevierville
Once an old theater, The Pines is now back to life to provide a place for entertainment in downtown Sevierville! Holding onto the roots of the building’s previous use, The Pines has been slightly reimagined into a social venue offering delicious food, drinks, entertainment, and games! Are you ready to learn more about this fun entertainment venue? Here are all the details about The Pines in downtown Sevierville:
Kids get free music lessons in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many schools across the country are eliminating their music programs, but one non-profit in Knoxville is giving kids a chance to keep music alive. The Joy of Music School in Knoxville is a tuition-free music school that teaches students from ages six to 18 years old, based on financial need, at no cost to their families, by matching them with qualified volunteer music professionals.
What would you do if you won? The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to over $1 billion ahead of this week's drawing. Just this week, a Knoxville player won $150K off of a Powerball ticket. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 15 hours ago.
Dutch Bros Coffee to open in Morristown, Sevierville
Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first greater Knoxville area location Wednesday, Jan. 11 along W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.
Vol Frank Anderson takes home national honor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Baseball Pitching Coach Frank Anderson was named the 2022 Rawlings Pitching Coach of the Year at the American Baseball Coaches Association Convention over the weekend at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. The veteran pitching coach has guided the Tennessee staff to...
Construction Prepared to Start on the 200 Block of Gay Street
I’m not usually happy to see a sidewalk closed and I’m not delighted to see that on the 200 block. That said, I’ve never been more excited to see a fence being erected than I was yesterday while walking past that spot. For a crash course on...
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
Morristown elementary school unveils new book vending machine
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An elementary school in Morristown said students have a new way to grab their next favorite books — a vending machine. Fairview-Marguerite Elementary School unveiled its new book vending machine on Monday. They said students can be rewarded for being amazing readers or student leaders with tokens. Those tokens can then be used to get books out of the vending machine.
Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
Searching for a seeker: The fearless life and tragic disappearance of Melissa McDevitt
Flitting about her apartment on Vancouver Island, Melissa McDevitt had already packed her bag in preparation for the long journey from Canada’s west coast back to Haywood County. She was to spend a month over Christmas with her parents, Tom and Maggie, enjoying the traditions they all held so...
Veterans Breakfast is this Saturday
(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law. The breakfast will be held Saturday, January 14th...
Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 2,000 people from around the world attended the third annual Hive Life Conference & Trade Show at the Sevierville Convention Center on Saturday. Kamon Reynolds, the founder of Hive Life, first started a YouTube channel with the goal to educate new beekeepers. After its...
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
Did you win? Unclaimed Knoxville Powerball ticket worth $150K
A Knoxville Powerball ticket tripled winnings last night from $50,000 to $150,000. It was sold at a Knoxville gas station.
