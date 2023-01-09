ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. The Blount County Public Library is hosting a lego contest this week for kids and adults of all ages! There will be age categories for the kids but not the adults. You can submit your designs now through Friday. Winners will be announced on Jan. 23. Entries must be your own creation, not a designed kit. There are three overall prizes - fan favorite, best in show, and best winter design.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Keep the Ball Rolling: All The Details About The Pines in Downtown Sevierville

Once an old theater, The Pines is now back to life to provide a place for entertainment in downtown Sevierville! Holding onto the roots of the building’s previous use, The Pines has been slightly reimagined into a social venue offering delicious food, drinks, entertainment, and games! Are you ready to learn more about this fun entertainment venue? Here are all the details about The Pines in downtown Sevierville:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Kids get free music lessons in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many schools across the country are eliminating their music programs, but one non-profit in Knoxville is giving kids a chance to keep music alive. The Joy of Music School in Knoxville is a tuition-free music school that teaches students from ages six to 18 years old, based on financial need, at no cost to their families, by matching them with qualified volunteer music professionals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch Up Quick

What would you do if you won? The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to over $1 billion ahead of this week's drawing. Just this week, a Knoxville player won $150K off of a Powerball ticket. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 15 hours ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol Frank Anderson takes home national honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Baseball Pitching Coach Frank Anderson was named the 2022 Rawlings Pitching Coach of the Year at the American Baseball Coaches Association Convention over the weekend at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. The veteran pitching coach has guided the Tennessee staff to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Morristown elementary school unveils new book vending machine

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An elementary school in Morristown said students have a new way to grab their next favorite books — a vending machine. Fairview-Marguerite Elementary School unveiled its new book vending machine on Monday. They said students can be rewarded for being amazing readers or student leaders with tokens. Those tokens can then be used to get books out of the vending machine.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Veterans Breakfast is this Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law. The breakfast will be held Saturday, January 14th...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 2,000 people from around the world attended the third annual Hive Life Conference & Trade Show at the Sevierville Convention Center on Saturday. Kamon Reynolds, the founder of Hive Life, first started a YouTube channel with the goal to educate new beekeepers. After its...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy