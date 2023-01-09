ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Gives Update That Will Have Fans Seething

Since signing Willson Contreras to replace Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have stood pat. “Stand pat” is a phrase that Cardinals fans are getting tired of hearing, as it has been used at trade deadlines and in offseasons when the team has done little or nothing at all.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WAND TV

Local high school football conferences merge for 2024 season

(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday. The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and...
ILLINOIS STATE
CJ Coombs

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 9, 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ellie Cahill scored 24 points and Ella Ausmus added 23 as visiting Eureka beat Fieldcrest, 68-61, in overtime on Monday. Eureka improves to 16-5 while Fieldcrest slips to 17-2. The schools could meet again next week in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament. Other girls basketball winners included Peoria Notre […]
EUREKA, IL
Viva El Birdos

Open Thread - Trading for the next star

I would love to have an actual article for today’s post, but I will confess something. I am exhausted. It was a very alcohol-heavy weekend. Back-to-back days of 30th birthday parties. I got maybe 10 hours combined sleep. I do not have the energy necessary to write a real post.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

