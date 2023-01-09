Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Gives Update That Will Have Fans Seething
Since signing Willson Contreras to replace Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have stood pat. “Stand pat” is a phrase that Cardinals fans are getting tired of hearing, as it has been used at trade deadlines and in offseasons when the team has done little or nothing at all.
World Baseball Classic back in 2023. How will this impact Cardinals, if at all?
Several team members are participating in the event, including Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.
John Mozeliak talks Cardinals off-season
As Spring Training approaches, the Cardinals are preparing to get back into the swing of things. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozelaik joined KMOX to talk about the off season and what to expect this spring.
WAND TV
Local high school football conferences merge for 2024 season
(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday. The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and...
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
Vote for the southwestern Illinois girls high school Player of the Week from Jan. 2-7
A look at the biggest varsity high school girls basketball performances in and around southwestern Illinois. Vote here for our player of the week.
Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 9, 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ellie Cahill scored 24 points and Ella Ausmus added 23 as visiting Eureka beat Fieldcrest, 68-61, in overtime on Monday. Eureka improves to 16-5 while Fieldcrest slips to 17-2. The schools could meet again next week in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament. Other girls basketball winners included Peoria Notre […]
Belleville East gets win at Highland Shootout. Here’s a recap of other weekend games
The Alton girls hoops team continued their undefeated season.
Waterloo, Columbia girls win, Triad boys prevail. Here’s a recap of 6 games from Monday
The Althoff girls dropped a close South Seven Conference game.
Viva El Birdos
Open Thread - Trading for the next star
I would love to have an actual article for today’s post, but I will confess something. I am exhausted. It was a very alcohol-heavy weekend. Back-to-back days of 30th birthday parties. I got maybe 10 hours combined sleep. I do not have the energy necessary to write a real post.
7 metro-east high school girls, boys basketball teams ranked among best in Illinois
The Associated Press poll is voted on by high school sports writers across Illinois.
Comments / 0