NECN
Leaking Roofs, Rats and Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
Burglar Found Hiding In Ductwork Of Worcester Store: Police
A 38-year-old Worcester man tried to turn a heist of a smoke shop into an "Oceans 11" style caper when he ducked into the ductwork to hide from police, authorities said. Epifanio Lanzo faces two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, theft from a building, two counts of vandalism, and possession of burglars' tools, Worcester police said.
thisweekinworcester.com
Break-In Suspect Found in Building Ductwork in Worcester
WORCESTER - A break-in on Park Avenue led to the arrest of a man found in the ductwork of a commercial building. An officer on patrol saw an open door to Smoke Vibez, at 258 Park Ave., at around 2 AM on Wednesday morning. After additional officers arrived at the scene, including a K9 officer, officers began clearing the building.
NECN
NH Firefighter Killed in Motorcycle Crash
A motorcyclist who died following a crash Monday night in Hudson, New Hampshire, has been identified as a firefighter and paramedic for the town's fire department. Hudson police and fire responded to Route 102 for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to the police department. When crews got to the crash, they began treating the hurt motorcyclist, but he died on scene, according to a news release.
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
NECN
Tempers Flare Over Plans for Warming Station at Revere Senior Center
Emotions ran high at a Monday city council meeting in Revere, Massachusetts, as seniors questioned plans to open a floor of the senior center overnight to people seeking refuge from the cold weather. The Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center is Revere's designated emergency facility. In the past, it has opened its doors...
liveboston617.org
Multiple Elderly Residents Rescued After Fire Erupts in Roxbury
On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at approximately 22:15 hours, Boston Firefighters, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers all responded to reports that a fire had broken out at 12 Homestead Street in Roxbury. First arriving companies reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the building. The first units arrived and immediately...
whdh.com
Opened Like a Sardine Can: Top of tractor-trailer truck peeled open after hitting bridge in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews have been working to clear a damaged truck in Worcester after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass Tuesday afternoon, closing down a roadway in the process. A SKY7 camera spotted a tractor-trailer on Cambridge Street around 4 p.m. with both the top of its cab and...
NECN
Ana Walshe Updates: Wednesday Marks 1 Week Since Cohasset Mom Was Reported Missing
Wednesday marks a full week since Cohasset, Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was first reported missing to police, and in those seven days, the case has gone from a seemingly straightforward missing person investigation, to a desperate effort to locate Walshe amid nationwide concern and allegations against her husband, Brian Walshe.
WCVB
Three-alarm fire destroys Lynn home after flames tear through house
LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire tore through their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arraigned over 140 times as adult after recently being arrested twice in three days
A Massachusetts man has now been arraigned over 140 times as an adult after recently being arrested twice in three days. On Sunday just after 9:00 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a break-in at 413 Cafe on Main Street after the police’s Real-Time Analysis Center relayed information about an individual matching the description of 58-year-old William Harris in the Court Square area.
Worcester bar, shut down over lack of sprinklers, 'caught in the middle'
WORCESTER — One Eyed Jack's Tiki Bar & Grill at 433 Park Ave. has been closed since New Year's Eve because the building does not have a sprinkler system, according to the restaurant's owners. The city says the business has been in violation of a court order and that the fire department...
NECN
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
NECN
Hacksaw, Bloody Towels: Sources Reveal New Evidence in Dumpster Search for Ana Walshe
The search for missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother Ana Walshe entered its seventh day on Tuesday, after Monday's fast-moving developments involving Walshe's husband, Brian, who now faces a criminal charge in the case amid a flurry of allegations from prosecutors. Ana Walshe, who was reported missing last Wednesday, hasn't been seen...
NECN
Truck Crash Spills Rocks on I-93, Closing Southbound Side in Randolph
A truck carrying rocks crashed on Interstate 93 in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, temporarily closing the highway. The crash took place near the interchange with Route 28, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Cleaning up the highway required all southbound lanes to be closed, officials said. It wasn't immediately...
NECN
2 Shot in Vehicle in Cambridge, According to Police
Two people were shot Monday night while sitting in a vehicle in Cambridge, Massachusetts, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Windsor Street, not far from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The Cambridge Police Department said both victims were treated at...
NECN
Police Arrest 2nd Suspect in Case of Baby Found Abandoned in NH Woods
A second suspect has been arrested after a premature baby was found abandoned in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire, on a night when temperatures were well below freezing, according to police. Manchester police announced Wednesday morning that 45-year-old George Theberge had been arrested and charged with...
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
NECN
2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say
Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
whdh.com
‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman recalls road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed in the head and arm with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience. Hayley Driscoll says she was...
