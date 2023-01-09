A motorcyclist who died following a crash Monday night in Hudson, New Hampshire, has been identified as a firefighter and paramedic for the town's fire department. Hudson police and fire responded to Route 102 for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to the police department. When crews got to the crash, they began treating the hurt motorcyclist, but he died on scene, according to a news release.

