Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Dry weather continues for a few more days
Not much going on in the weather department over the next several days as high-pressure attempts to build in. Coupled with the high pressure is a cold front that does slide in from the north Tuesday afternoon, ushering a cooler, drier air mass. The cold front helps erode the cloud...
Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm
The scenic Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark.
whatsupnewp.com
Cloudy Week Ahead: Rain and snow in the forecast for Newport
The weather forecast for Newport for the week ahead is looking mostly cloudy with chances of rain and snow throughout the week. On Monday, there is a chance of rain and snow before 9am, followed by a chance of rain between 9am and 2pm. Patchy fog is also expected between 10am and noon. The rest of the day will be cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high of around 40 degrees. The wind will be from the west at 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%, with little or no snow accumulation expected.
iheart.com
Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil
There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
CBS News
1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts
BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
Turnto10.com
Passengers at T.F. Green Airport deal with delays following FAA outage
(WJAR) — No flights were coming in or out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport for several hours Wednesday morning after a computer glitch with the FAA caused problems across the entire country. Passengers got to the airport this morning not knowing that flights were grounded. The FAA...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Turnto10.com
'Egg-spensive' prices impact local diners and farmers
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's getting "egg-spensive." Most of us have never paid more for a dozen eggs than we are paying right now. Pazi's Place in East Providence is one of many diners and breakfast spots feeling the heat from the rising cost of eggs. Egg prices...
Turnto10.com
State announces opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is set to open on Jan. 23. The Transit Center will serve as a commuter rail and bus station, with both RIPTA and MBTA stopping at the station. “This new...
WBUR
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
New emergency couple’s shelter to open in Providence
An unused property in Providence will soon be transformed into a 24-hour homeless shelter, according to Gov. Dan McKee.
Turnto10.com
Healey to receive first winter and emergency preparedness briefing
(WJAR) — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will receive her first winter and emergency preparedness briefing on Wednesday. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency bunker in Framingham. The preparedness briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Later in the day, the Healey administration will...
Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States
Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
ABC6.com
Three fires scorch Providence in under 24 hours
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence firefighters were busy Tuesday, battling three separate fires throughout the city. The first blaze was reported around 5 p.m. on Windsor St. where a fire had erupted in a multi-family home. ABC6 was on scene and caught firefighters in the basement of the property...
New Bedford-Fairhaven bridge closed
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Sunday that the state has closed the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
Turnto10.com
Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION
PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
Turnto10.com
RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
Turnto10.com
Cranston East travels to La Salle in week 1 of 'High School Hoops'
(WJAR) — Cranston East will travel to La Salle for the first week of 'High School Hoops,' which features high school basketball games across Southern New England. La Salle secured the win against Cranston East with a final score of 85-56. For full game replays, visit the High School...
iheart.com
Help For Homeless Couples Coming To Provindence
The office of Governor Dan McKee is announcing expanded shelter space. The property is at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence which is owned, but not currently in use, by the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. McKee says the State Properties Committee approved the site to be used as a 24-7 shelter space including up to 40 beds, with priority given to unhoused couples.
Comments / 0