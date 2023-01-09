ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
MLive.com

NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz

The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

How ex-Spartans fared in the NFL this season

Michigan State’s streak of 80 straight years with at least one player selected in the NFL draft was snapped in 2021. The Spartans had four players picked in the 2022 draft and all four played this season, including Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who is among the frontrunners to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings earn vital victory despite ‘worst game of the year’

DETROIT – Strange how this game goes sometimes. The Detroit Red Wings felt they played well their past three outings but had no points to show for it. Then they snapped the three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, a performance coach Derek Lalonde said was maybe their worst of the season.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

The fearlessness of Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- They needed one more first down to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. They had already piled up more yards than everyone except the Chiefs and Eagles as they headed into the final seconds of the NFL season, but needed 10 more to keep one of the all-time Lions killers from having another shot at their throat.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

In early 2023 college football rankings, experts say Michigan will keep rolling

College football experts believe Michigan will keep rolling in 2023. Following Monday night’s national championship, many prognosticators looked ahead to next season. Several outlets released their “too-early rankings,” the headlines alone acknowledging that much will change before the games begin. Michigan ranked no worse than third in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Tigers announce 2023 minor-league coaching staffs

Former Chicago Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce will be manager of the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, the Detroit Tigers’ top minor-league affiliate in 2023. Iapoce also served in the same role with the Texas Rangers and was most recently senior hitting coordinator with the Boston Red Sox. The 49-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Pistons’ Isaiah Livers officially cleared for return

With the Detroit Pistons having key players out due to injuries, the team received good news as the medical staff has cleared a key reserve player to return. After missing 20 games this season due to a shoulder injury, forward Isaiah Livers is set to return to the Pistons lineup on Wednesday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. The last time Livers played was during a Pistons win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 1.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo code: Bet $5, win $200 guaranteed

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new Ohio users who sign up here the opportunity to bet $5 and win $200 guaranteed. With the National...
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Tyler Bertuzzi returns, hoping to provide offensive spark for Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hoping a familiar combination will provide a much-needed offensive boost. Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the lineup Tuesday and will start on a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. It was by far the team’s most dangerous line last season, a combination that hasn’t been together much this year due to Bertuzzi’s two stints on the injured list with broken hands.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers are moving in fences at Comerica Park in 2023

The Detroit Tigers are moving in the fences at Comerica Park, and lowering some of them, too. The work is expected to be done in time for the Tigers’ home opener on April 6 against the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers are moving in the center field fence 10...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy