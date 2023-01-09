Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
MLive.com
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz
The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signee George Washington III leading undefeated HS team
With 18 seconds left and the game tied, the ball made it to the right player. Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School had a timeout, but once George Washington III gained possession, head coach Charles Szabo felt no need to use it. The best player for Wayne -- a perennial power...
MLive.com
How ex-Spartans fared in the NFL this season
Michigan State’s streak of 80 straight years with at least one player selected in the NFL draft was snapped in 2021. The Spartans had four players picked in the 2022 draft and all four played this season, including Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who is among the frontrunners to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
MLive.com
Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital after completing series of tests
Damar Hamlin is heading home. A week and a half after he collapsed on an NFL field and went into cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center on Wednesday. Hamlin didn’t necessarily have a setback since being discharged from the University of Cincinnati...
MLive.com
Red Wings earn vital victory despite ‘worst game of the year’
DETROIT – Strange how this game goes sometimes. The Detroit Red Wings felt they played well their past three outings but had no points to show for it. Then they snapped the three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, a performance coach Derek Lalonde said was maybe their worst of the season.
MLive.com
The fearlessness of Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- They needed one more first down to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. They had already piled up more yards than everyone except the Chiefs and Eagles as they headed into the final seconds of the NFL season, but needed 10 more to keep one of the all-time Lions killers from having another shot at their throat.
MLive.com
In early 2023 college football rankings, experts say Michigan will keep rolling
College football experts believe Michigan will keep rolling in 2023. Following Monday night’s national championship, many prognosticators looked ahead to next season. Several outlets released their “too-early rankings,” the headlines alone acknowledging that much will change before the games begin. Michigan ranked no worse than third in...
MLive.com
Tigers announce 2023 minor-league coaching staffs
Former Chicago Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce will be manager of the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, the Detroit Tigers’ top minor-league affiliate in 2023. Iapoce also served in the same role with the Texas Rangers and was most recently senior hitting coordinator with the Boston Red Sox. The 49-year-old...
MLive.com
Pistons’ Isaiah Livers officially cleared for return
With the Detroit Pistons having key players out due to injuries, the team received good news as the medical staff has cleared a key reserve player to return. After missing 20 games this season due to a shoulder injury, forward Isaiah Livers is set to return to the Pistons lineup on Wednesday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. The last time Livers played was during a Pistons win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 1.
MLive.com
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo code: Bet $5, win $200 guaranteed
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new Ohio users who sign up here the opportunity to bet $5 and win $200 guaranteed. With the National...
MLive.com
Tyler Bertuzzi returns, hoping to provide offensive spark for Red Wings
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hoping a familiar combination will provide a much-needed offensive boost. Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the lineup Tuesday and will start on a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. It was by far the team’s most dangerous line last season, a combination that hasn’t been together much this year due to Bertuzzi’s two stints on the injured list with broken hands.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson cruises past Ypsilanti with balanced offensive attack
After taking home a share of the SEC-White title a year ago, the Jackson boys basketball team got its bid for another off to a strong start on Tuesday with a 73-29 win over Ypsilanti Community in the conference opener. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 21 points. Terrell White...
MLive.com
Tigers are moving in fences at Comerica Park in 2023
The Detroit Tigers are moving in the fences at Comerica Park, and lowering some of them, too. The work is expected to be done in time for the Tigers’ home opener on April 6 against the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers are moving in the center field fence 10...
Comments / 0