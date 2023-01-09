Jamaal Williams and the Lions had the best Sunday Night Football intros

The Detroit Lions were on Sunday Night Football for the first time since 2018 this weekend and the players made sure to make the most of it — at least with their intros.

Many of the players decided to get creative with their intros and when it came time to say what school they went to, many opted to go without something other than their college.

But the intro that had everyone buzzing came from running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams’ intro was hard to make out what exactly he was saying, but many on social media determined that the running back introduced himself as “First Swag Kazekage, Leader of the Hidden Valleys of the Den.”

In addition to his bizarre intro, Williams also had quite the facial expressions as he said this, too.

Needless to say, everyone on social media was loving Williams’ zany introduction.

While everyone loved it, what exactly did it all mean? Apparently, it’s a reference to a Japanese anime show called, “Naruto,” which Williams has mentioned before that he watches.

In fact, the headband he is wearing in the introduction is also a reference to the series.

And as we said before, it was just about the entire team that had fun with their intros. Here’s some of the other highlights:

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram