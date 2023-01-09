Read full article on original website
BONK NFTs Boom—But Solana-Based Meme Token Is Down 69% Since Peak
After selling out, the BONKz NFTs are now trading for 10 times the mint price—but the actual BONK token is still sliding. BONK fever is still raging in the Solana community, as an NFT collection inspired by the dog-themed meme token launched, quickly sold out, and now is trading for 10 times the original sale price. However, the actual Solana-based BONK token is still shedding value after last week’s surge, now down 69% from the peak price.
Trump NFT Mania Gets a Very Short Term as Sales Nearly Vanish
Sunday’s sales total was over 99% lower than December’s peak day as the short-lived bubble of demand has well and truly popped. It’s been less than a month since Donald Trump’s official NFT trading cards launched to a mostly perplexed response, even from his supporters, and the ensuing hype was sizable but short-lived. Now the NFT trading card project has slumped to new lows as trading demand continues to vanish.
Ethereum Staking Tokens Rally as Shanghai Upgrade Nears
Ethereum’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which lets users unstake their ETH, is likely fueling investors’ interest in liquid staking projects. As the withdrawal date for unstaking Ethereum closes in, tokens powering various liquid staking protocols are enjoying a hefty rally. Lido Finance (LDO) and Rocket Pool (RPL), for example,...
GALA Soars 140% Over the Week as Gaming, NFT Coins Rally
As NFT interest continues to grow, gaming and NFT-related coins, like GALA, are leading this week’s rally. So far, it's been a green year for cryptocurrencies. The broader crypto market capitalization has zoomed 6.7% to $884 billion since the start of the year, according to data from CoinGecko. Gaming...
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares Jump 12%, Narrowing Discount
The discount for Grayscale's Bitcoin product hit its lowest value since mid-November, despite investor discontent and legal troubles. Shares in the troubled Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) surged on Monday, narrowing its discount from Bitcoin. The price for the OTC-traded security jumped 11.56% yesterday, to $9.65. This brought the trust’s discount...
Bitcoin To Outperform Altcoins Soon, Says Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bottom Prediction
The crypto analyst, who first predicted Bitcoin's BTC/USD 2018 bottom, said that since BTC surpassed the $18,000 mark and left the "slow and choppy climb-up" phase, they have ceased holding a bearish attitude and are examining the opportunity for "long" pullbacks. What Happened: ‘Smartcontracter’ told his 218,000 followers on Twitter...
Dutch Bitcoin Exchange Bitvavo Says DCG’s Payback Plan ‘Not Acceptable’
The Netherlands’ biggest crypto exchange Bitvavo insists on full repayment of the $297 million it is owed by Genesis Trading. Dutch Bitcoin exchange Bitvavo said it had rejected Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) proposal to repay 70% of Genesis Trading’s debt, arguing that it should be able to pay back the entirety of locked funds.
Investor Optimism Improves Ahead Of Key Inflation Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq recording gains for the fourth straight session. Investors are awaiting data on US consumer prices, due to be released today. Economists expect the CPI...
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Gemini Officially Terminates Crypto Earn Program Amid DCG, Genesis Spat
The Winklevoss twins’ Gemini has terminated its flagship Earn program, in the latest shot fired in its public spat with crypto lender Genesis. In an email sent to Gemini customers on Tuesday, seen by Decrypt, the company said it was wrapping up the scheme to force Genesis to pay back the $900 million it owes Gemini clients.
Wealthy Investors Still Feel Glum About Crypto—But Not XRP
CoinShares released data which shows general outflows from crypto products the past week, though not with Ripple’s XRP. Crypto fund investors are still feeling pretty pessimistic about the crypto industry, research shows—but not when it comes to XRP. A Monday report by CoinShares said that despite $9.7 million...
Robinhood to Delist Bitcoin SV, Market Sell Remaining User Balances
The company warned that customers have until January 25 to transfer or withdraw their coins. Stock trading app Robinhood warned Wednesday it would soon end support for Bitcoin SV (BSV), with plans to delist the coin later this month. Robinhood users will no longer be able to buy, sell, or...
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Boosts Coinbase Holdings by Another $1.45M
Despite tough times for Coinbase, Ark Invest's $1.45 million COIN purchase yesterday makes it the firm's eleventh buy in less than a month. Ark Invest, the investment firm led by Cathie Wood, purchased another 33,756 shares in crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN), on Tuesday, according to an investor email seen by Decrypt.
Coinbase Announces Further Layoffs, Cutting Headcount by 950 Employees
After first announcing layoffs last summer, crypto exchange Coinbase is continuing to trim its workforce—this time by 950 employees. Crypto exchange Coinbase today announced more sweeping layoffs, citing "the ongoing market conditions impacting the cryptoeconomy." In an 8-K filing with the SEC, the firm said that this restructuring would...
Wyre Announces Withdrawal Limits as Crypto Firm Navigates Crypto Winter
Wyre users are now only able to withdraw 90% of their funds, with the firm adding that it's "exploring strategic options" amid the bear market. Wyre, a San Francisco-based crypto payments firm, is implementing withdrawal limits for user accounts, citing “the best interest of our community.”. “We are modifying...
