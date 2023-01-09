After selling out, the BONKz NFTs are now trading for 10 times the mint price—but the actual BONK token is still sliding. BONK fever is still raging in the Solana community, as an NFT collection inspired by the dog-themed meme token launched, quickly sold out, and now is trading for 10 times the original sale price. However, the actual Solana-based BONK token is still shedding value after last week’s surge, now down 69% from the peak price.

