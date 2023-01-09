Read full article on original website
Related
Sign of the Times, Iconic Cherry Hill, NJ Diner May Be Closing
They're as much a part of New Jersey lore as Springsteen, The Shore, and Full-Service Gas Stations. I'm talking about diners. Where else can you scan a menu with literally hundreds of items to choose from? You want an omelet for dinner? No problem! A burger for breakfast? Have at it. New Jersey is known as the Diner Capital of the World.
It’s Official! The Bordentown Street Fair Is On For 2023
A date has been officially set for the Bordentown Street Fair this spring and everyone in the area is invited! Bordentown has such a cute downtown area that, to me, is extremely underrated. There are so many bars and shops to explore and the perfect time to do it is...
Lawrence, NJ Mexican Restaurant Forced to Temporarily Close
Uh oh. Bad news for a popular Mexican restaurant in Mercer County. You're going to have to make other plans for Taco Tuesday for the time being. La Taqueria, "The Taco Place" on Route 206 in Lawrence Township made an announcement on its Facebook page that they're been forced to close temporarily.
Cinnaholic in Marlton, NJ Announces Opening, East Windsor Next?
The wait is finally close to over. The Cinnaholic in Marlton has announced it will be opening soon, for real this time. The owners, Brian and Denise, posted on Facebook thanking everyone for their patience after some delays over the past few months and revealed they have passed all of their inspections and will have an opening date very soon.
Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale
When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Hurry in! Award winning gelato group opens 5th location in NJ
Morristown is abuzz with the news of Guerriero Gelato opening a new location in their town on Jan. 13. And it’s no wonder. The place is an absolute sensation. They are an award-winning, handmade, family-owned ice cream and gelato shop that has been serving guests creative and modern flavors using age-old techniques.
Nine Lottery Winners Totaling $110K Sold Across New Jersey
Eight Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 and one good for $30,000 were sold across New Jersey. The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing won the third-tier prize. The $30,000 winner was purchased with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize. A $1 million ticket was sold in Ocean County. Those...
7 summer camp fairs scheduled for NJ, to help parents choose best fit
Seven camp fairs are scheduled throughout New Jersey over the next several weeks. It's like a wedding expo. But instead of bridezillas looking for the best photographer and DJ, families look for the perfect summer fit for their kids. The events are free, and parents are encouraged to bring their...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
The Habit Burger Grill May Be Coming To Hamilton Township, NJ
I just got the scoop from TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville that a new burger place may be coming soon to Hamilton Township. If approved by the Hamilton Zoning Board tonight (Tuesday, January 10th) the new burger place would be Habit Burger Grill. Yay. Love it. That would be something new to the area.
NJ couple leaves dog in single digit cold when pipes burst, officials say
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The owners of a rottweiler who left her outside in the bitter Christmas cold for three days face a count of animal cruelty and the anger of MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra. The residents of a Neptune Township home, Iquan Carson and Shonquel Lindsey, left for...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023
Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
Fans catch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Red Bank, NJ rehearsals
RED BANK — Any Bruce Springsteen fan knows that just before he and the E Street Band goes on tour, they rehearse, and they rehearse in New Jersey. In past years, fans have been known to congregate outside Convention Hall on the Asbury Park Boardwalk while The Boss and the band rehearsed songs for upcoming tours.
The BEST Crumb Cake is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake, any time of the year is just perfect. We have the best here in New Jersey. The best crumb cake here at the Jersey Shore is my opinion, try it you will love it. (In my opinion) Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it...
Central Jersey – REAL or MYTH? Cast Your Vote by Buying These NJ Beers!
This has been a hotly debated topic here in New Jersey for as long as any of us can remember: Does Central Jersey exist? These New Jersey breweries want you to drink on it!. Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City has teamed up with Cypress Brewing company of Edison and Two Ton Brewing Co. in Kenilworth to create two beers to help put the question to a vote - by buying their beer, according to NJ.com.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0