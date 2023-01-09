ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Sign of the Times, Iconic Cherry Hill, NJ Diner May Be Closing

They're as much a part of New Jersey lore as Springsteen, The Shore, and Full-Service Gas Stations. I'm talking about diners. Where else can you scan a menu with literally hundreds of items to choose from? You want an omelet for dinner? No problem! A burger for breakfast? Have at it. New Jersey is known as the Diner Capital of the World.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Cinnaholic in Marlton, NJ Announces Opening, East Windsor Next?

The wait is finally close to over. The Cinnaholic in Marlton has announced it will be opening soon, for real this time. The owners, Brian and Denise, posted on Facebook thanking everyone for their patience after some delays over the past few months and revealed they have passed all of their inspections and will have an opening date very soon.
MARLTON, NJ
Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale

When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
STOCKTON, NJ
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023

Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
NEW JERSEY STATE
Central Jersey – REAL or MYTH? Cast Your Vote by Buying These NJ Beers!

This has been a hotly debated topic here in New Jersey for as long as any of us can remember: Does Central Jersey exist? These New Jersey breweries want you to drink on it!. Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City has teamed up with Cypress Brewing company of Edison and Two Ton Brewing Co. in Kenilworth to create two beers to help put the question to a vote - by buying their beer, according to NJ.com.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Trenton, NJ
