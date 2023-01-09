Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
The New Pornographers to Perform at Cincinnati's Memorial Hall in May
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 13.
WLWT 5
Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati
If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native Lacey Roberts named WLWT News 5 Today's weekend morning anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Wednesday that Lacey Roberts has been promoted to weekend morning anchor for WLWT News 5 Today. Viewers can expect to see Roberts anchoring WLWT News 5 Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings, effective immediately. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Roberts graduated from...
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
Cincinnati Author Holly Brians Ragusa's Memoir Reclaims the Narrative of Her Father, Serial Killer Victim John Powell
In "Met the End," the author weaves together true-crime history and personal healing.
Cincinnati Rollergirls Hosting Tryouts in Colerain Township Sunday, Feb. 12
Cincinnati Rollergirls will also host a boot camp for anyone 18 or older who wants to become a better skater.
WLWT 5
Rookwood Candle Studio candle workshop
CINCINNATI — Rookwood Candle Studio will be having a Candle Workshop every Saturday from Jan. 14 - Feb. 25 where you can create your very own candle. You will be able to choose from over 20 different scents and combinations for your candle. Tickets are $45 for the Rookwood...
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson Proposed To Sharelle Rosado.
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Congrats to former Cincinnati wide receiver Chad Johnson, he proposed to his girl friend Sharelle Rosado. The big thing his she said YES! I’m so happy for them. Via Fox19. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of...
dayton.com
Popular Cincinnati restaurant to close for more than a month for undisclosed movie shoot
A staple Cincinnati restaurant is temporarily closing for a high-profile movie shoot. Arnold’s Bar and Grill announced via social media Friday that it is shutting down from Jan. 16 to Feb. 21 for the shoot. The restaurant couldn’t specify what movie was shooting at the location, but the post...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
WLWT 5
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
Mobile food market visits food deserts in Cincinnati
The Healthy Harvest Mobile Market visits more than 10 different neighborhoods each week year-round.
WLWT 5
New restaurant from Crown Restaurant Group opening on Vine Street next week
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Crown Restaurant Group has announced the opening of a new restaurant in Over-the-Rhine next week. CRG says its newest venture, Five on Vine, will open on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1324 Vine Street. Its the fifth restaurant to be opened by the group, along with Crown...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
WLWT 5
Hotline opens for resident complaints across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The city is taking action against an apartment complex after hundreds of complaints from people who live there. A lawsuit is going after the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell over property neglect. "We've dealt with our ceiling leaking in August. It was literal urine coming...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
You Can Go on an Overnight Ghost Hunt at a Haunted Kentucky Bar
Are you brave enough to stay the night at the place that claims to have its own "portal to Hell" downstairs?. If you're a fan of the strange and unusual and enjoy a good Kentucky haunt, there's a good chance you have heard of the infamous Bobby Mackey's Music World. Bobby Mackey's Music World is located in Wilder, Kentucky and this location has been featured in television shows like Ghost Adventures, and Portals to Hell. Also in 2022, Bobby Mackey's Music World was the location for a Foxy Shazam music video, for their song 'Dancing with my Demons.'
City files lawsuit against neglected Williamsburg Apartments, forms task force
The City of Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a neglected apartment building housing over 1,000 tenants after flooding, lack of heat and rodent infestations went unaddressed.
