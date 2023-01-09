ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati

If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Rookwood Candle Studio candle workshop

CINCINNATI — Rookwood Candle Studio will be having a Candle Workshop every Saturday from Jan. 14 - Feb. 25 where you can create your very own candle. You will be able to choose from over 20 different scents and combinations for your candle. Tickets are $45 for the Rookwood...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over

It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hotline opens for resident complaints across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The city is taking action against an apartment complex after hundreds of complaints from people who live there. A lawsuit is going after the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell over property neglect. "We've dealt with our ceiling leaking in August. It was literal urine coming...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
CINCINNATI, OH
103GBF

You Can Go on an Overnight Ghost Hunt at a Haunted Kentucky Bar

Are you brave enough to stay the night at the place that claims to have its own "portal to Hell" downstairs?. If you're a fan of the strange and unusual and enjoy a good Kentucky haunt, there's a good chance you have heard of the infamous Bobby Mackey's Music World. Bobby Mackey's Music World is located in Wilder, Kentucky and this location has been featured in television shows like Ghost Adventures, and Portals to Hell. Also in 2022, Bobby Mackey's Music World was the location for a Foxy Shazam music video, for their song 'Dancing with my Demons.'
WILDER, KY

