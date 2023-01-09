Are you brave enough to stay the night at the place that claims to have its own "portal to Hell" downstairs?. If you're a fan of the strange and unusual and enjoy a good Kentucky haunt, there's a good chance you have heard of the infamous Bobby Mackey's Music World. Bobby Mackey's Music World is located in Wilder, Kentucky and this location has been featured in television shows like Ghost Adventures, and Portals to Hell. Also in 2022, Bobby Mackey's Music World was the location for a Foxy Shazam music video, for their song 'Dancing with my Demons.'

