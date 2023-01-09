Read full article on original website
The AfterShocks are back in TBT with special home-court advantage at Wichita State again
The AfterShocks are once again being given special home-court advantage
Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.
NBC World Series finds home in Wichita for the next two years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Baseball Congress announced Tuesday that the entirety NBC World Series will be played at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium in the summers of 2023 and 2024. The tournament will be held this year from Aug. 3-12. That eliminates the possibility, for now, that games will be played at Riverfront Stadium. The downtown venue, home of the Wichita Wind Surge, hosted the final six days of the tournament in 2021.
Where’s Shane? Ice skating at Chicken N Pickle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re lacing up our skates this morning and heading out to Chicken N Pickle to get our skate on!. Chicken N Pickle has opened their ice-skating pond for another season, and we’re getting a chance to check it out, and to learn about some deals for you and your family with Kathy Spillman with Wichita on the Cheap!
Ava Jones makes 1st game appearance since injury, scores for Nickerson HS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As her long road to recovery from traumatic injury continues, Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, scoring the team’s first basket before exiting to a standing ovation. Jones, who returned to training on the court in November,...
Kansas Inauguration Day
The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are applying for a FEMA grant that could help cover a $40 million project that would reduce the flooding. Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident.
Halstead-Bentley USD 440 BOE votes to terminate head basketball coach
The Halstead-Bentley USD 440 voted 6-0, with one person abstaining, to terminate Chris Santoya from the positions of the school-based therapist, assistant golf coach and head boys basketball coach Monday night.
MLK Day ceremonies, events in Wichita, surrounding areas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday, January 16, 2023, is marked as the annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This is a time to celebrate, commemorate and honor the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We’ve compiled a list of the events planned in and around Wichita this weekend that will be honoring the late civil rights activist.
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain
Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
With sports betting legal, a Wichita counselor says there's a higher risk for addiction with people able to place bets anytime and anywhere with their phone. The building that was once the Henry's Department Store in downtown Wichita. It's now transferred into Niche, WSU Tech's culinary school. Wichita City Council...
Ava Jones suits up to make first basket since injury
Ava Jones suited up to make the first basket against Halstead Tuesday night. This is the first score she has gained for the team since being injured after being hit by a car.
Wichita welcomes winter storm following warm Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our Wednesday will be warmer than normal with highs in the 50s, but a winter storm is headed our way and will move across Kansas tonight. Expect a cold rain to start falling over western Kansas this afternoon to quickly changeover to...
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
Funeral service arrangements released for veteran Wichita fire captain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department has shared funeral arrangements for Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn. The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died last Thursday. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800...
Derby wrestling motivated by loss of assistant coach
Derby High School boasts one of the best wrestling programs in the state. But the Panthers suffered a loss before the wrestling season started.
2-year-old Wichita boy hospitalized after taking mother’s CBD gummies, police say
Police said the gummies were legally purchased.
Rain and snow tonight, cool Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a rain and snow mix will move through Kansas tonight, then it will remain cool for the rest of the week. Scattered rain and snow showers will move through Kansas tonight. Accumulation will remain light with amounts less than 2 inches.
