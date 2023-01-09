ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.
NBC World Series finds home in Wichita for the next two years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Baseball Congress announced Tuesday that the entirety NBC World Series will be played at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium in the summers of 2023 and 2024. The tournament will be held this year from Aug. 3-12. That eliminates the possibility, for now, that games will be played at Riverfront Stadium. The downtown venue, home of the Wichita Wind Surge, hosted the final six days of the tournament in 2021.
Where’s Shane? Ice skating at Chicken N Pickle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re lacing up our skates this morning and heading out to Chicken N Pickle to get our skate on!. Chicken N Pickle has opened their ice-skating pond for another season, and we’re getting a chance to check it out, and to learn about some deals for you and your family with Kathy Spillman with Wichita on the Cheap!
Kansas Inauguration Day

The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are applying for a FEMA grant that could help cover a $40 million project that would reduce the flooding. Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident.
MLK Day ceremonies, events in Wichita, surrounding areas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday, January 16, 2023, is marked as the annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This is a time to celebrate, commemorate and honor the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We’ve compiled a list of the events planned in and around Wichita this weekend that will be honoring the late civil rights activist.
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain

Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

With sports betting legal, a Wichita counselor says there's a higher risk for addiction with people able to place bets anytime and anywhere with their phone. The building that was once the Henry's Department Store in downtown Wichita. It's now transferred into Niche, WSU Tech's culinary school. Wichita City Council...
Wichita welcomes winter storm following warm Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our Wednesday will be warmer than normal with highs in the 50s, but a winter storm is headed our way and will move across Kansas tonight. Expect a cold rain to start falling over western Kansas this afternoon to quickly changeover to...
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
Funeral service arrangements released for veteran Wichita fire captain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department has shared funeral arrangements for Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn. The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died last Thursday. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800...
Rain and snow tonight, cool Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a rain and snow mix will move through Kansas tonight, then it will remain cool for the rest of the week. Scattered rain and snow showers will move through Kansas tonight. Accumulation will remain light with amounts less than 2 inches.
