Crime Stoppers issues $2400 in rewards in December
In 2022, tips from the public in Sedgwick County led to 105 arrests, solved 32 open cases, and led to the apprehension 18 fugitives.
KWCH.com
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
KWCH.com
Men formally charged in NE Wichita deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men arrested in connection with last week’s shooting in northeast Wichita that killed 43-year-old Marco Dupree, heard formal charges against them Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court. Police arrested 47-year-old Jamar White and 30-year-old Darries Mitchell in connection with the violent crime. In court...
kfdi.com
WPD looking for runaway teen
Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.
Wichita Police Department hosting Second Chance Thursday
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
KWCH.com
Funeral service arrangements released for veteran Wichita fire captain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department has shared funeral arrangements for Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn. The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died last Thursday. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Mellard’s Mug Shots
“It’s not a party until the cops show up“. That’s the motto at the newest watering hole in Wichita called Mellard’s Mug Shots at 3837 S. Seneca in the former Seneca St. Bar & Grill space. =================. 3837 S Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67217. 316-239-7053. Open...
Wichita woman pleads guilty in motorcyclist’s DUI crash death, faces possible prison time
Witnesses told authorities Lila Garcia hit 32-year-old Alberto Ortiz Carrasco with a car at Pawnee and Woodlawn on Aug. 11, 2021, then immediately drove off.
Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita police officer accused of threatening rental car clerk found not guilty at trial
Officer Andrew Barnett was off-duty when he allegedly threatened a clerk who refused to rent him a vehicle with vouchers and a credit card he didn’t have with him.
KWCH.com
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
KAKE TV
Wichita Police officer cleared of disorderly conduct
A Wichita Police officer has been found not guilty in an incident that occurred in 2021. A Sedgwick County jury today found Andrew Barnett not guilty of one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Wichita Airport police investigated an incident reported while Barnett was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport. Prosecutors...
Silver Alert canceled, Wichita man found safe
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wichita man.
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
KWCH.com
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita middle school student on Tuesday was sent to a hospital after ingesting a marijuana-based gummy. School officials said a nurse at Christa McAuliffe Academy was contacted by a teen who ingested the edible. Police and EMS were then called to the school. Wichita Public...
AOL Corp
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Eight Wichita-area restaurants, lodging establishments and other businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging inspections conducted Dec. 25-31. Information about the Sedgwick County businesses and their violations, compiled Jan. 9, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their...
KWCH.com
Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
Adult dogs at Kansas Humane Society $23 until end of January
Adult dogs at the Kansas Humane Society will have a $23 adoption fee from now until the end of January.
Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita
KWCH.com
After more than 10 years, Poor Orphan Wanderer still needs forever home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After being saved more than 10 years ago, one dog at Hallmark Kennels in Wichita has been waiting a lifetime to be adopted. Photojournalist Bert Harry took a trip to Hallmark Kennels to visit Poor Orphan Wanderer, a dog who is still in search of a good home.
