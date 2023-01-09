ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Men formally charged in NE Wichita deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men arrested in connection with last week’s shooting in northeast Wichita that killed 43-year-old Marco Dupree, heard formal charges against them Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court. Police arrested 47-year-old Jamar White and 30-year-old Darries Mitchell in connection with the violent crime. In court...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

WPD looking for runaway teen

Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Funeral service arrangements released for veteran Wichita fire captain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department has shared funeral arrangements for Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn. The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died last Thursday. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Mellard’s Mug Shots

“It’s not a party until the cops show up“. That’s the motto at the newest watering hole in Wichita called Mellard’s Mug Shots at 3837 S. Seneca in the former Seneca St. Bar & Grill space. =================. 3837 S Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67217. 316-239-7053. Open...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Police officer cleared of disorderly conduct

A Wichita Police officer has been found not guilty in an incident that occurred in 2021. A Sedgwick County jury today found Andrew Barnett not guilty of one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Wichita Airport police investigated an incident reported while Barnett was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport. Prosecutors...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals

MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita middle school student on Tuesday was sent to a hospital after ingesting a marijuana-based gummy. School officials said a nurse at Christa McAuliffe Academy was contacted by a teen who ingested the edible. Police and EMS were then called to the school. Wichita Public...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
WICHITA, KS

