Broncos rookie running back Badie scores go-ahead TD in win: 'I just wanted to show that I belong'

Tyler Badie wasn’t a well-known name in Denver before Sunday.

The rookie running back out of Missouri didn’t have a touch in his short professional football career before the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had only been on the Broncos’ roster since last week and had never entered a regular-season NFL game.

His unknown status, though, dissolved in the Broncos’ 31-28 win over the Chargers.

Badie caught a 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give the Broncos their first lead of the game (24-17), one they never surrendered.

“Every time I step on the field, I just want to make a play,” Badie said. “It was great being able to do that today.”

Before going professional, Badie ran for 2,740 yards and 23 touchdowns in four seasons at Mizzou. He then got drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Badie, though, was waived in late August and assigned to the Ravens’ practice squad.

The Broncos signed Badie from Baltimore’s practice squad on Dec. 29. Denver didn’t activate Badie for last week’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, as he still had to learn the playbook.

The Broncos assigned him to the 53-man roster days before Sunday’s game, and once he got his chance, Badie shined.

Badie’s touchdown came on a screen pass from quarterback Russell Wilson. Badie ran toward the left sideline as tight end Andrew Beck issued a lead block.

Then it was all history: Badie outran two Charger defenders and skirted his way past the pylon and into the end zone.

“Once I saw him get the block, I knew I would just do it with my feet,” Badie said.

His first instinct after scoring? Celebrate with the guys who have embraced him for a week and a half.

Receivers, linemen and tight ends alike huddled around Badie as he strutted across the end zone.

“I just give the credit to my teammates for picking me up and giving me the confidence and believing in me to play,” Badie said.

Badie’s teammates were just as excited as him.

“I see you making plays, big dog — OK!,” Wilson shouted while embracing Badie in the locker room after the game. “That was crazy!”

Though Broncos Country hopped on its feet and shouted after taking its first lead, many in attendance weren’t familiar with the first-year back.

Even Empower Field at Mile High’s public address announcer mispronounced his name, saying his last name as Bad-dee instead of Bay-dee, the correct pronunciation.

But that didn’t matter to Badie. He said the fans can call him whatever they’d like when he scores.

“I’ve been getting that since I was in sixth grade,” Badie joked. “It’s nothing new at all. It doesn’t bother me.”

Just like Denver didn’t know Badie, Badie didn’t know Denver. The rookie had never spent extensive time in the city before joining the team and has lived in a hotel since his arrival.

But after several enjoyable days in his new home, Badie has settled in.

“It’s actually very special,” Badie said. “I’m just grateful for somebody to give me the opportunity.”

Badie had one other touch in Sunday’s game, but it went for no gain. But Badie’s one reception couldn’t have come at a more crucial time — his first-career touchdown helped his squad defeat a playoff team.

It was an unforgettable debut for Badie. And it also gives him confidence that he can last as a running back in the NFL.

“I just wanted to show that I belong,” Badie said. “That’s the biggest thing when I come out here to play — that I can be in the NFL. It’s a blessing to be able to go out there and put up numbers for my teammates.”