City High vs. West High basketball teams put rivalry on display at Xtream Arena

CORALVILLE – For the first time in the storied history of City High and West High basketball, the rivals were set to do battle inside Xtream Arena.

The ladies took center stage first, where the No. 12 West High Trojans took down the City High Little Hawks after a big third quarter propelled them to the 58-43 victory.

The boys game was a much more volatile affair. But some late-game heroics from freshman center Samuel Mbingazo sealed the Little Hawks' victory, 64-63, marking the program's first win against the Trojans since 2020.

West High's defensive adjustments change the tone of the second half in girls game

As is the case in every sport, when two rivals face off, all conventional wisdom goes out of the window.

On paper, West High's girls should have run away with a victory since they entered the game with three times as many wins as City.

Instead, the Little Hawks never let the game get too far out of reach, particularly in the first half. After trailing 15-9 after the first quarter, they went blow for blow with the Trojans and trailed by just 2 points late in the first half.

It was a different story in the second half as the Trojans' defense came up big to stop the Little Hawks' budding offense.

In the third quarter, they held the Little Hawks to just 7 points, halting any potential comeback efforts.

Trojans' head coach Nate Frese said that he challenged his team to get back to basics on defense and changed their original game plan.

"We told them at halftime that we were not going to switch on defense or play the zone, triangle, or things that we put in place to try and disrupt them," Frese said. "We were going back to our bread-and-butter defense, which is man-to-man. Our challenge to them was to guard the way that they did since they were in second grade and live and die by playing that defense."

Little Hawks' Augie Palmer gets her first taste of the City High-West High rivalry

Sophomore guard Augie Palmer, who transferred to City last season, was excited to experience this rivalry firsthand.

Though she and her team didn't get the result they wanted, it was clear that she was one of the best players on the court.

She ended the night with 17 points, including 10 in the first half.

City High's head coach Lynsey Barnard wasn't shocked by that big night from her and said that she's no stranger to competition.

"Augie [Palmer] has a rivalry game with herself every day at practice," Barnard said. "Every time she walks into the gym, she is her own biggest critic. So, tonight she faced new personnel, but she understood the atmosphere and was able to play well in front of a couple more people than she is used to."

Offensive balance gives Trojans the edge in girls game

While it never hurts to have a superstar player that a team can heavily rely upon during a season, having a well-rounded attack is a plus.

Senior guard Meena Tate entered the game as West High's leading scorer, but her teammates lit up the scoreboard too.

In addition to Tate's 18 points, senior forward Anna Prouty had 16 and freshman forward Grace Fincham had 12 points in her first career start.

Those contributions were even more important because the team was without two of their six top players due to injury, including starting guard Keiko Ono-Fullard.

With the postseason quickly approaching, Tate said that the team's offensive balance will pay big dividends as the season wears on.

"It is really important to get different people to fill different roles," Tate said. "With two of our best players out, that has really made a difference for us. Sometimes during the game, I have to remind myself that we are good now, but we are going to be even better when we get back fully healthy."

The first matchup between Jack McCaffery and Samuel Mbingazo lives up to the hype

Usually, when West High sophomore Jack McCaffery (6-foot-8) and City High freshman Samuel Mbingazo (6-foot-9) step on the court, they tower over their competition.

However, during Sunday's game, the talented underclassmen looked to have met their match in one another.

Though not matched up against one another all night, when they were, it was clear that both wanted to make a statement.

McCaffery ended the night leading his team with 22 points, while Mbingazo had 10 points of his own, including the game-winning basket.

Mbingazo said that it was a privilege to play against a talented player like McCaffery and that he's excited to play against him more in the future.

"He is a very good player and it is an honor to play against him," Mbingazo said.

The duo will face off again on January 27, when the teams will play on the Trojans' home floor.

West High stays afloat despite the absence of Kareem Earl

Following the announcement that the Trojans would be without junior Kareem Earl for about a month after sustaining a back injury, many wondered how the Trojans would respond.

The stellar guard/forward was second on the team, averaging 14.1 points per game and also accounted for 6.3 rebounds, and two assists per contest.

Luckily for them, they had multiple role players step up to fill Earl's spot Sunday. Senior guard Brady Simcox ended the day with 12 points, just ahead of him was freshman forward Julian Matson who had 16 points.

With more players seeing a jump in their scoring output, the Trojans will be even stronger than they are now once Earl returns to the court.

City High's Trey Wright steps up under the bright lights

Despite playing in unfamiliar territory, Little Hawks' sophomore Trey Wright had one of his best games of the season against his in-city rival.

He scored 14 points, topping the 8.2 points per game he averaged coming into the contest.

Little Hawks' head coach Brennan Swayzer knows Wright's potential and said that he thinks that the sky is the limit for the guard once he gains confidence in himself.

"I think that Trey [Wright] is going to be able to play basketball at a very high level once he figures out that he doesn't have to take the back seat to guys," Swayzer said. "Once he realizes that and plays confident basketball it really helps our team. As our point guard, he knows where we need to be and helps us get there. I hope he understands that he helps us go."

