Florida man accused of stealing guns from gun store allegedly tried to break into a second store | affidavit

fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of impersonating officer, stealing from elderly man at 7-Eleven: Deputies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a man who they said impersonated a police officer and stole jewelry from an elderly man at a 7-Eleven gas station back in December. James Troy Davis, 52, was arrested for robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and false imprisonment on Jan. 12, deputies said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man faces exposure charges
A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
Suspects ram Polk County deputy vehicle, cause deadly crash in stolen SUV, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of three people Saturday after they allegedly caused a deadly crash after a chase in a stolen vehicle
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
Deputies: 3 men arrested after high-speed chase turns deadly in Osceola County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Osceola County after authorities say three men tried to run away from deputies. Deputies said the chase started when three men parked in an SUV outside of a house party in Davenport side-swiped a deputy's vehicle and fled the scene in a stolen, late-model Range Rover, Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Crash Stemming From Davenport Party
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven regarding an investigation of an open house party in Davenport. Deputies say dangerous felons from the party rammed a PCSO vehicle
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 2 arrested in shooting death of man on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Orange County. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, deputies said. According to detectives, on the...
fox35orlando.com
Woman dies after being found shot in crashed car in Orange County; reward offered in search for suspect
Authorities have offered a reward in an effort to help track down a suspect who shot and killed Nekaybaw Iyona Collier. The 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a crashed vehicle in Pine Hills and later died at a local hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
Deputies: Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say inappropriately exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, is charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, according to a sheriff's office news release. He reportedly worked at Access Health Care in Spring Hill.
wild941.com
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
pasconewsonline.com
Man arrested for reportedly grabbing 12-year-old girl in Sims Park bathroom
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he reportedly grabbed a 12-year-old girl in the woman's bathroom at Sims Park. According to a New Port Richey police affidavit, Alexis Espino was arrested Monday evening after he followed the 12-year-old girl into the woman's bathroom and began grabbing at both her arms and pulling her towards him. The girl was able to push Espino off of her while yelling "NO".
When people are shot by police, this Tampa couple helps families heal and organize
After winning their case against Hillsborough Sheriff, the Josephs give others a blueprint for fighting police brutality
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who bought 12,000 square-foot mansion, luxury cars heads to prison for COVID-19 fraud
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man who purchased a 12,579 square-foot mansion along with luxury cars was sentenced to federal prison after stealing over $7 million through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Don V. Cisternino, 47, of Chuluota, was sentenced to eight...
