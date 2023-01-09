ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings

FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Pajaro Valley Flood of 1995 described by KSBW 8's Jim Vanderzwaan

SALINAS, Calif. — KSBW 8's Jim Vanderzwaan explains what caused the 1995 flooding that turned the Monterey Peninsula into an island. Watch the full video above. This clip was part of the Pajaro Valley Flood of 1995 Documentary which examined the destruction caused by the Pajaro River flooding. This...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County storm: New evacuation orders issued along Salinas River

SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County was hit hard by a series of powerful storm systems over the last week of December and the first two weeks of January, with the strongest system taking place on Monday and Tuesday. The storms caused widespread damage and disruption, due to the heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds that they brought.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas River flooding causing more problems in Chualar

CHUALAR, Calif. — Thursday emergency crews were responding to more wipe spread flooding on the Salinas River near Chualar as the river continued to slowly rise leaving several homes flooded and turning ag fields into lakes. Residents continue to be on notice and emergency crews are extra vigilant. At one point Thursday they responded to reports of a person in the water.
CHUALAR, CA
KSBW.com

Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees

SALINAS, Calif. — Helicopter footage shows the Salinas River flooding in south Monterey County. Footage shows the Salinas River breaching farm levees and covering roads. The river, and its flooding, continued its march toward the Monterey Bay on Thursday. It is expected to flood near Spreckels starting Thursday night.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County road closures

SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas River reaches flood stage near Highway 68 bridge

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas River has officially reached the flooding stage at the river gauge located near Highway 68. >>Video Player: Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees (Jan 12) According to the United States Geological Survey, the river has reached 23.21-feet. The National Weather Service predicts...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Why is the lower Salinas River flooding on a day when it didn't rain?

Why is it that, on the nicest day of weather in the past few weeks, the Salinas River, in the lower Salinas Valley, was expected to potentially rise so high as to force closures of Highway 68, Davis Road and Highway 1, and turn the Monterey Peninsula into an “island”? (Which has not happened, at least yet.)
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Officials concerned that Salinas River could block Highway 68 and Highway 1

SALINAS, Calif. — After another atmospheric river dropped record rainfall on the Central Coast, officials turned their eyes to the rivers and creeks for continued flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to rise well above flooding early Wednesday morning. Forecasts from the NWS shows the river reaching nearly 30 feet at the point where Highway 68 crosses the river. If that were to happen, the water would flow over the bridge and block the highway.
CASTROVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service has announced a Flash Flood Warning for South Monterey County. This will continue until at least 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. This is on top of the area's flood warnings already in place for the area. The river is expected to start flood beginning Wednesday morning. Monterey County added The post Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

