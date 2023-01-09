Read full article on original website
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
Monterey County issues tap water warning for San Ardo residents
SAN ARDO, Calif. — Monterey County is advising residents of San Ardo against drinking tap water due to damage to their water system. The county's Environmental Health Bureau said people should not drink tap water, use it for food prep or for brushing teeth. The water can be used...
San Benito County Storm Update: Evacuations reissued due to fresh rain on Saturday
Evacuation orders have been reissued in San Benito County on Saturday. The following areas are being mandated for an evacuation due to severe flooding by the county:. Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road. These areas are located south of San Felipe...
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings
FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
Monterey County: What you need to know about returning to your evacuated homes
SALINAS, Calif. — With some evacuation orders being lifted, Monterey County is informing residents what they need to know as they return home. Video Player: Storm damages homes in Carmel Valley. In Monterey County evacuation zones, some homes may have been marked with a yellow or red placard. If...
Pajaro Valley Flood of 1995 described by KSBW 8's Jim Vanderzwaan
SALINAS, Calif. — KSBW 8's Jim Vanderzwaan explains what caused the 1995 flooding that turned the Monterey Peninsula into an island. Watch the full video above. This clip was part of the Pajaro Valley Flood of 1995 Documentary which examined the destruction caused by the Pajaro River flooding. This...
Sheriff Nieto encourages residents to evacuate along Salinas River as it continues to rise
SALINAS, Calif. — During a news conference on Thursday, Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto gave updated information about flooding along the Salinas River. >>Esta información está disponible en español aquí. According to Nieto, the Salinas River continues to rise between Chualar and the Pacific Ocean. She...
Monterey County storm: New evacuation orders issued along Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County was hit hard by a series of powerful storm systems over the last week of December and the first two weeks of January, with the strongest system taking place on Monday and Tuesday. The storms caused widespread damage and disruption, due to the heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds that they brought.
Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
Is Highway 68 still open? See the latest road information as the Salinas River floods
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas River at the Highway 68 bridged peaked around 10 a.m. on Friday and has been slowly declining ever since. This reduces the likelihood of it flooding over the bridge, or breaking levees and flooding elsewhere. Is Highway 68 Open?. Yes! As of 2 p.m....
Salinas River flooding causing more problems in Chualar
CHUALAR, Calif. — Thursday emergency crews were responding to more wipe spread flooding on the Salinas River near Chualar as the river continued to slowly rise leaving several homes flooded and turning ag fields into lakes. Residents continue to be on notice and emergency crews are extra vigilant. At one point Thursday they responded to reports of a person in the water.
Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees
SALINAS, Calif. — Helicopter footage shows the Salinas River flooding in south Monterey County. Footage shows the Salinas River breaching farm levees and covering roads. The river, and its flooding, continued its march toward the Monterey Bay on Thursday. It is expected to flood near Spreckels starting Thursday night.
Monterey County road closures
SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
Salinas River reaches flood stage near Highway 68 bridge
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas River has officially reached the flooding stage at the river gauge located near Highway 68. >>Video Player: Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees (Jan 12) According to the United States Geological Survey, the river has reached 23.21-feet. The National Weather Service predicts...
Why is the lower Salinas River flooding on a day when it didn't rain?
Why is it that, on the nicest day of weather in the past few weeks, the Salinas River, in the lower Salinas Valley, was expected to potentially rise so high as to force closures of Highway 68, Davis Road and Highway 1, and turn the Monterey Peninsula into an “island”? (Which has not happened, at least yet.)
Dozens of people rescued as Pacheco Creek flooded north San Benito County
Calif. — San Benito County issued an evacuation order for parts of the county due to Pacheco Creek overflowing Monday afternoon. First responders rescued 24 people and four animals with high-water vehicles after Pacheco Creek overflowed. Lover’s Lane was under several feet of water, which promoted an emergency...
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
PHOTOS: Evacuation orders are widespread as rivers rise, but many residents opt to stay.
After a drumbeat of warnings and PSAs about potential flooding, along with a series of evacuation warnings, officials ordered evacuations of several Monterey County communities on Monday morning, Jan. 9, as river levels rose. At 7am, the first evacuation orders came for a few low-lying areas along the Carmel River,...
Officials concerned that Salinas River could block Highway 68 and Highway 1
SALINAS, Calif. — After another atmospheric river dropped record rainfall on the Central Coast, officials turned their eyes to the rivers and creeks for continued flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to rise well above flooding early Wednesday morning. Forecasts from the NWS shows the river reaching nearly 30 feet at the point where Highway 68 crosses the river. If that were to happen, the water would flow over the bridge and block the highway.
Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service has announced a Flash Flood Warning for South Monterey County. This will continue until at least 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. This is on top of the area's flood warnings already in place for the area. The river is expected to start flood beginning Wednesday morning. Monterey County added The post Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods appeared first on KION546.
