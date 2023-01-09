The letter from the man in Quincy says it all— he is essentially saying ‘agree or disagree but keep your mouth shut, woman.’ As if the most public of venues — a large public sign at a major crossroads in our community and especially the gross and demeaning attitudes it spews toward 51% of the population— should be off limits for discussion. Lovely. Note this is the same letter writer who spews false ”facts” about the climate crisis even as Plumas County families pay the price for continuing carbon dumping.

