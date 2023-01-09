ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Letter to the Editor: As a father of three daughters …

Heidi Hart I have your back over here in Chester. As a father of three daughters, the Portola Rotary needs to examine their national charter, bylaws, and maybe most importantly their sense of respect for women. George Wellman. Chester.
CHESTER, CA
Letter to the Editor: That sign – women are rightfully angry

The letter from the man in Quincy says it all— he is essentially saying ‘agree or disagree but keep your mouth shut, woman.’ As if the most public of venues — a large public sign at a major crossroads in our community and especially the gross and demeaning attitudes it spews toward 51% of the population— should be off limits for discussion. Lovely. Note this is the same letter writer who spews false ”facts” about the climate crisis even as Plumas County families pay the price for continuing carbon dumping.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Eldora Marie Duniphin

Eldora Marie Duniphin peacefully and with dignity passed on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at the age of 93. She was at her home in Quincy, surrounded by the family she loved unconditionally by her side. Eldora was born in Kerman, California, to Adolf and Victoria Selzer on February 2nd, 1929....
QUINCY, CA
Learn about grant opportunities for local artists Jan. 16

The Nevada County Arts Council will return to Plumas County next week for a follow-up meeting to introduce Upstate California Creative Corps, which is a new workforce development opportunity for artists and cultural practitioners, arts and social service sector organizations. This grant program aims to employ artists to create awareness around public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, emergency preparedness, relief, and recovery, civic engagement and social justice.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to a early morning structure fire that threatened two homes in Susanville Wednesday. At approximately 4 a.m., crews from the Susanville Fire Department and CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit, with mutual aid from the California Correctional Center Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 800 block of Cypress Street.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County

(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Atmospheric river hits Chester

According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
CHESTER, CA
Quincy Soroptimists honor Aidan Powers as Soropti-student

Soroptimist International of Quincy honored Aidan Powers as its most recent Soropti-student during its December lunch meeting. The Quincy High School faculty selected Aidan for his outstanding leadership, academics, community service and activities. Aidan is this year’s ASB president, four-year football team captain, wrestling and track team member, as well as active in California Scholarship Federation and the S-Club.
QUINCY, CA
Dr. Linda Jean Cayot

When Linda Cayot began working in the Galapagos Islands, the giant tortoise populations were down to less than 10 percent of their historical abundance. Their growth since then has been bolstered by the visionary conservation programs she helped put in place during 40 years devoted to tortoise and iguana conservation in Galapagos.
QUINCY, CA
Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
CHICO, CA
Tree falls onto power lines in Chico, thousands of PG&E customers lose power

CHICO, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Chico Tuesday morning. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., 3,285 PG&E customers who live along Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue to Skyway lost power. PG&E said crews found a tree on power lines...
CHICO, CA
Storm pummels state, but Plumas faring well thus far

All things considered, Plumas County is faring better than many areas of California as storm after storm pummels the state. Yes, Highway 70 is closed through the Feather River Canyon as of this morning, Jan. 9, but other roadways remain open. Plumas News contacted the Quincy office of the California...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
OROVILLE, CA
Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
TWAIN, CA
Caltrans releases latest closure information for area highways

Caltrans District 2 released the latest closure information for area roadways as of Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. State Route 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with State Route 89) due to active slides. No estimated time available on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

