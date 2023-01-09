Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: As a father of three daughters …
Heidi Hart I have your back over here in Chester. As a father of three daughters, the Portola Rotary needs to examine their national charter, bylaws, and maybe most importantly their sense of respect for women. George Wellman. Chester.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: That sign – women are rightfully angry
The letter from the man in Quincy says it all— he is essentially saying ‘agree or disagree but keep your mouth shut, woman.’ As if the most public of venues — a large public sign at a major crossroads in our community and especially the gross and demeaning attitudes it spews toward 51% of the population— should be off limits for discussion. Lovely. Note this is the same letter writer who spews false ”facts” about the climate crisis even as Plumas County families pay the price for continuing carbon dumping.
Plumas County News
Eldora Marie Duniphin
Eldora Marie Duniphin peacefully and with dignity passed on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at the age of 93. She was at her home in Quincy, surrounded by the family she loved unconditionally by her side. Eldora was born in Kerman, California, to Adolf and Victoria Selzer on February 2nd, 1929....
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
Plumas County News
Learn about grant opportunities for local artists Jan. 16
The Nevada County Arts Council will return to Plumas County next week for a follow-up meeting to introduce Upstate California Creative Corps, which is a new workforce development opportunity for artists and cultural practitioners, arts and social service sector organizations. This grant program aims to employ artists to create awareness around public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, emergency preparedness, relief, and recovery, civic engagement and social justice.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Susanville
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to a early morning structure fire that threatened two homes in Susanville Wednesday. At approximately 4 a.m., crews from the Susanville Fire Department and CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit, with mutual aid from the California Correctional Center Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 800 block of Cypress Street.
Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County
(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 3-8: DUIs, mental health calls and debris on the road
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 3-8 January 3. Nothing changes...
Plumas County News
Quincy Soroptimists honor Aidan Powers as Soropti-student
Soroptimist International of Quincy honored Aidan Powers as its most recent Soropti-student during its December lunch meeting. The Quincy High School faculty selected Aidan for his outstanding leadership, academics, community service and activities. Aidan is this year’s ASB president, four-year football team captain, wrestling and track team member, as well as active in California Scholarship Federation and the S-Club.
Plumas County News
Dr. Linda Jean Cayot
When Linda Cayot began working in the Galapagos Islands, the giant tortoise populations were down to less than 10 percent of their historical abundance. Their growth since then has been bolstered by the visionary conservation programs she helped put in place during 40 years devoted to tortoise and iguana conservation in Galapagos.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise declares local emergency, Town Council approves School Resource Officer
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Town Council declared a local emergency at Tuesday's Town Council meeting. The town says several trees have fallen over and Paradise is experiencing flooding, downed power lines and even mudslides in some areas. This opens up the town to more funding and emergency resources. Town Council...
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe ski resorts report 2 feet of snow with much more on way; Nevada County declares emergency
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The latest snowstorm to hit the Truckee-Tahoe region dropped about 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours which led to an emergency declaration and the closure of highways and schools on Tuesday and much more snow may be on the way. Tahoe ski resorts...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls onto power lines in Chico, thousands of PG&E customers lose power
CHICO, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Chico Tuesday morning. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., 3,285 PG&E customers who live along Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue to Skyway lost power. PG&E said crews found a tree on power lines...
Plumas County News
Storm pummels state, but Plumas faring well thus far
All things considered, Plumas County is faring better than many areas of California as storm after storm pummels the state. Yes, Highway 70 is closed through the Feather River Canyon as of this morning, Jan. 9, but other roadways remain open. Plumas News contacted the Quincy office of the California...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023
The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
actionnewsnow.com
Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
Plumas County News
Caltrans releases latest closure information for area highways
Caltrans District 2 released the latest closure information for area roadways as of Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. State Route 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with State Route 89) due to active slides. No estimated time available on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
Officials search for four men in connection with a deadly shooting in Lincoln
(KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the public’s help in identifying four men that are believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a Lincoln man. According to law enforcement, Jimmie Wiedeman, 44, was killed on Jan. 1 after four men entered his home and […]
