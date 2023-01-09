A 65-year-old man was killed on Interstate 10 Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle following an earlier car wreck, authorities said. The initial crash was on I-10 East near the Irish Bayou exit, according to preliminary information from New Orleans police. The man and and another driver were involved in a crash, police said, and the man had gotten out of his vehicle afterward.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO