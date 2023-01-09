Read full article on original website
Charges added in search for suspected NOLA vehicle burglar, NOPD
Detectives continues their search for 22-year-old Travis Jordan, originally wanted for a Dec. 15 incident at the corner of Lafayette Street and South Peters,
WDSU
New Orleans police make arrest in Lower Ninth Ward shooting
The New Orleans Police Department announced a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the Lower Ninth Ward just after Christmas. The shooting was reported on Dec. 26 on St. Maurice Avenue. The shooting killed two and injured four people at a short term rental, according to police.
Police arrest suspect after multiple teens shot, 2 killed at New Orleans house party
Barely two weeks after six people were shot and two people were killed at a New Orleans house party, police have announced the arrest of a suspect.
Man in CBD wanted after stabbing on Carondelet Street
It is not know if the victim went to the hospital for treatment.
WWL-TV
Thieves who crashed truck into Tastee to steal ATM linked to another theft
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two men who have been linked to a brazen ATM theft at a New Orleans donut shop as well as an attempt to steal another machine from a bank. The New Orleans Police Department said the two...
19-year-old arrested in 9th Ward shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 more
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a 19-year-old accused of killing two teenagers and wounding four more in a shooting outside a party in the Lower 9th Ward. According to NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns, NOPD officers and US Marshals arrested Elijah Williams Tuesday morning. He's been booked on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
WDSU
Mandeville police say man struck, killed in Old Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Florida Street Monday. According to police, the pedestrian was struck in the 2400 block of Florida Street. The pedestrian, who was a 38-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he...
WWL-TV
16-year-old student shot outside Booker T Washington High, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old student was shot at Booker T Washington High School Tuesday afternoon, according to New Orleans Police. NOPD confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Roman Street. When WWL-TV arrived on the scene, reporter Eleanor Tabone witnessed someone being wheeled...
Two dead after three Sunday shootings in New Orleans
All of these shootings continue the Crescent City’s streak of shootings to being the New Year. New Orleans has experienced at least one shooting per day so far in 2023. At least 11 people have died as a result of those shootings.
NOLA.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle after getting out of car following I-10 wreck, NOPD says
A 65-year-old man was killed on Interstate 10 Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle following an earlier car wreck, authorities said. The initial crash was on I-10 East near the Irish Bayou exit, according to preliminary information from New Orleans police. The man and and another driver were involved in a crash, police said, and the man had gotten out of his vehicle afterward.
fox8live.com
Shooting reported near Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was reported shot Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) near Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were letting out of the high school in the 1200 block of South Roman Street.
WDSU
Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
WDSU
1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
wbrz.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break
NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
NOPD arrest suspect accused of stealing air conditioning units
The NOPD says on Saturday (Jan. 7) just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a home 8200 block of Green Street
WDSU
New Orleans drivers snarled in traffic after accident on US 90 eastbound
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans drivers are snarled in traffic on U.S. 90 eastbound Tuesday morning. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the left lane of U.S. 90 east is blocked at Tchoupitoulas Street after an accident. Delays have reached Manhattan Boulevard. Drivers are urged to use caution...
Suspect in Dec. 26 mass fatal mass shooting arrested
New Orleans Police have arrested a man in connection with a mass shooting that wounded four and killed two early in morning the day after Christmas.
WDSU
Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
