New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans police make arrest in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

The New Orleans Police Department announced a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the Lower Ninth Ward just after Christmas. The shooting was reported on Dec. 26 on St. Maurice Avenue. The shooting killed two and injured four people at a short term rental, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

19-year-old arrested in 9th Ward shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 more

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a 19-year-old accused of killing two teenagers and wounding four more in a shooting outside a party in the Lower 9th Ward. According to NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns, NOPD officers and US Marshals arrested Elijah Williams Tuesday morning. He's been booked on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mandeville police say man struck, killed in Old Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Florida Street Monday. According to police, the pedestrian was struck in the 2400 block of Florida Street. The pedestrian, who was a 38-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Man hit, killed by vehicle after getting out of car following I-10 wreck, NOPD says

A 65-year-old man was killed on Interstate 10 Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle following an earlier car wreck, authorities said. The initial crash was on I-10 East near the Irish Bayou exit, according to preliminary information from New Orleans police. The man and and another driver were involved in a crash, police said, and the man had gotten out of his vehicle afterward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Shooting reported near Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was reported shot Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) near Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were letting out of the high school in the 1200 block of South Roman Street.
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
WDSU

1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break

NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...

