Harvey, LA

WDSU

Mandeville police say man struck, killed in Old Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Florida Street Monday. According to police, the pedestrian was struck in the 2400 block of Florida Street. The pedestrian, who was a 38-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL

19-year-old arrested in 9th Ward shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 more

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a 19-year-old accused of killing two teenagers and wounding four more in a shooting outside a party in the Lower 9th Ward. According to NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns, NOPD officers and US Marshals arrested Elijah Williams Tuesday morning. He's been booked on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break

NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop

NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday

theadvocate.com

Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says

A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-TV

One man killed in Harvey double shooting Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a double shooting in Harvey that killed one man and injured an underage male Sunday morning. JPSO deputies responded to the incident at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies arrived to the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard and found two males, a man and a juvenile, each lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
HARVEY, LA

