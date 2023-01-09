Read full article on original website
WDSU
Deputies ID suspect wanted in armed robbery of Hammond convenience store
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified the suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Hammond. Deputies said on Jan. 7 around 8 p.m., someone in a black face mask entered the Sunoco on the corner of Happywoods Road and Old Baton Rouge Highway.
Charges added in search for suspected NOLA vehicle burglar, NOPD
Detectives continues their search for 22-year-old Travis Jordan, originally wanted for a Dec. 15 incident at the corner of Lafayette Street and South Peters,
Police arrest suspect after multiple teens shot, 2 killed at New Orleans house party
Barely two weeks after six people were shot and two people were killed at a New Orleans house party, police have announced the arrest of a suspect.
WDSU
Mandeville police say man struck, killed in Old Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Florida Street Monday. According to police, the pedestrian was struck in the 2400 block of Florida Street. The pedestrian, who was a 38-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he...
19-year-old arrested in 9th Ward shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 more
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a 19-year-old accused of killing two teenagers and wounding four more in a shooting outside a party in the Lower 9th Ward. According to NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns, NOPD officers and US Marshals arrested Elijah Williams Tuesday morning. He's been booked on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
NOLA.com
Fistfight leads to deadly double shooting outside Harvey bar; Couple booked with murder
A fistfight between strangers outside of a Harvey bar ended in gunfire that left one of the combatants dead and his 17-year-old brother shot in the neck, according to authorities. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man and woman accused of shooting the victims. Maynor Ramos, 24, and...
NOLA.com
One man shot near Abita Springs, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Abita Springs that left one man injured, according to a news release. A man has been taken to the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said, but the extent of his injuries is not yet know. The shooting happened...
NOPD searches for alleged carjacking suspect and vehicle
On Monday ( Jan.9) just before 6:50 p.m., NOPD officers say a victim called to report their vehicle being stolen out of the 2600 block of Dreux Avenue.
wbrz.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break
NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
Man in CBD wanted after stabbing on Carondelet Street
It is not know if the victim went to the hospital for treatment.
Suspect in Dec. 26 mass fatal mass shooting arrested
New Orleans Police have arrested a man in connection with a mass shooting that wounded four and killed two early in morning the day after Christmas.
Mother fatally shoots suspect during Hammond home invasion, deputies say
A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday.
Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop
NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or...
Woman accused of setting mother’s home on fire with her inside, officials say
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set her mother’s home on fire with her inside on New Year’s Eve, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials said Kierra Moody, 31, of Vacherie, was booked into the St. James Parish...
theadvocate.com
Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says
A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
NOPD arrest suspect accused of stealing air conditioning units
The NOPD says on Saturday (Jan. 7) just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a home 8200 block of Green Street
WWL-TV
One man killed in Harvey double shooting Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a double shooting in Harvey that killed one man and injured an underage male Sunday morning. JPSO deputies responded to the incident at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies arrived to the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard and found two males, a man and a juvenile, each lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
wbrz.com
Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested
HAMMOND - A 1-year-old is still in critical condition after a suspected overdose Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital Thursday while doctors were treating an infant for a possible overdose. The child's mother told deputies she returned to her...
