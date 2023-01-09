Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Leaking Roofs, Rats and Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
whdh.com
Worcester Police arrest burglary suspect on Park Ave
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police arrested a burglary suspect on Park Ave early Monday morning, the department said in a statement. Police say an officer was on patrol around 2 a.m. when he noticed an open door to Smoke Vibez at 258 Park Ave. The officer saw a man appear at the door and enter the business.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car crash on Boston Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Monday evening for reports of a two-car collision. According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded just before 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash has not been made public at this time. Copyright 2023....
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
liveboston617.org
Multiple Elderly Residents Rescued After Fire Erupts in Roxbury
On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at approximately 22:15 hours, Boston Firefighters, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers all responded to reports that a fire had broken out at 12 Homestead Street in Roxbury. First arriving companies reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the building. The first units arrived and immediately...
Person Dies After Falling Several Floors At Mass General Hospital In Boston
Authorities are investigating after an individual died from reportedly falling several floors from a healthcare building in Boston, officials confirm to Daily Voice.The incident happened at the Bigelow Building, located at 90 Blossom Street, at Massachusetts General Hospital around 12:30 p.m. on Mo…
whdh.com
Opened Like a Sardine Can: Top of tractor-trailer truck peeled open after hitting bridge in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews have been working to clear a damaged truck in Worcester after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass Tuesday afternoon, closing down a roadway in the process. A SKY7 camera spotted a tractor-trailer on Cambridge Street around 4 p.m. with both the top of its cab and...
nbcboston.com
Ana Walshe Updates: Wednesday Marks 1 Week Since Cohasset Mom Was Reported Missing
Wednesday marks a full week since Cohasset, Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was first reported missing to police, and in those seven days, the case has gone from a seemingly straightforward missing person investigation, to a desperate effort to locate Walshe amid nationwide concern and allegations against her husband, Brian Walshe.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arraigned over 140 times as adult after recently being arrested twice in three days
A Massachusetts man has now been arraigned over 140 times as an adult after recently being arrested twice in three days. On Sunday just after 9:00 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a break-in at 413 Cafe on Main Street after the police’s Real-Time Analysis Center relayed information about an individual matching the description of 58-year-old William Harris in the Court Square area.
nbcboston.com
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
nbcboston.com
2 Shot in Vehicle in Cambridge, According to Police
Two people were shot Monday night while sitting in a vehicle in Cambridge, Massachusetts, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Windsor Street, not far from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The Cambridge Police Department said both victims were treated at...
nbcboston.com
Police Arrest 2nd Suspect in Case of Baby Found Abandoned in NH Woods
A second suspect has been arrested after a premature baby was found abandoned in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire, on a night when temperatures were well below freezing, according to police. Manchester police announced Wednesday morning that 45-year-old George Theberge had been arrested and charged with...
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
spectrumnews1.com
Grace Closet gives away free clothing in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - On a day where temperatures hovered around freezing, Grace Closet in Worcester was prepared to hand out as many pieces of clothing needed to make sure their visitors were prepared for the elements. It's another part of their effort to help the homeless. What You Need To...
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
thisweekinworcester.com
Man and Woman Arrested for Stolen Car in Worcester
WORCESTER - A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after an officer discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer ran the plate of a Toyota sedan after it made a sudden turn into the parking lot of CVS on Lincoln Street at around 7:30 AM.
nbcboston.com
Truck Stuck at Logan Airport in Apparent ‘Storrowing'
A truck hit the roof of a tunnel on a road at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday and had to be towed out, police said. Footage from over the airport showed the apparent "Storrowing," with a tractor-trailer stuck on a road headed to terminals B and C. First responders were seen nearby.
WCVB
Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
nbcboston.com
DNA IDs Boston Woman Found Dead in NH Woods in 1971; Police Searching for Her Killer
A woman whose body was found in the New Hampshire woods more than 50 years ago has now been identified as a 26-year-old who attended Boston University, and authorities are asking people who may have known her for help finding her killer. Katherine Ann Alston, who also went by Kathy,...
