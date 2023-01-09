ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

whdh.com

Worcester Police arrest burglary suspect on Park Ave

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police arrested a burglary suspect on Park Ave early Monday morning, the department said in a statement. Police say an officer was on patrol around 2 a.m. when he noticed an open door to Smoke Vibez at 258 Park Ave. The officer saw a man appear at the door and enter the business.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car crash on Boston Rd.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Monday evening for reports of a two-car collision. According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded just before 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash has not been made public at this time. Copyright 2023....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
liveboston617.org

Multiple Elderly Residents Rescued After Fire Erupts in Roxbury

On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at approximately 22:15 hours, Boston Firefighters, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers all responded to reports that a fire had broken out at 12 Homestead Street in Roxbury. First arriving companies reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the building. The first units arrived and immediately...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Ana Walshe Updates: Wednesday Marks 1 Week Since Cohasset Mom Was Reported Missing

Wednesday marks a full week since Cohasset, Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was first reported missing to police, and in those seven days, the case has gone from a seemingly straightforward missing person investigation, to a desperate effort to locate Walshe amid nationwide concern and allegations against her husband, Brian Walshe.
COHASSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arraigned over 140 times as adult after recently being arrested twice in three days

A Massachusetts man has now been arraigned over 140 times as an adult after recently being arrested twice in three days. On Sunday just after 9:00 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a break-in at 413 Cafe on Main Street after the police’s Real-Time Analysis Center relayed information about an individual matching the description of 58-year-old William Harris in the Court Square area.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Shot in Vehicle in Cambridge, According to Police

Two people were shot Monday night while sitting in a vehicle in Cambridge, Massachusetts, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Windsor Street, not far from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The Cambridge Police Department said both victims were treated at...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Arrest 2nd Suspect in Case of Baby Found Abandoned in NH Woods

A second suspect has been arrested after a premature baby was found abandoned in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire, on a night when temperatures were well below freezing, according to police. Manchester police announced Wednesday morning that 45-year-old George Theberge had been arrested and charged with...
MANCHESTER, NH
spectrumnews1.com

Grace Closet gives away free clothing in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - On a day where temperatures hovered around freezing, Grace Closet in Worcester was prepared to hand out as many pieces of clothing needed to make sure their visitors were prepared for the elements. It's another part of their effort to help the homeless. What You Need To...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Man and Woman Arrested for Stolen Car in Worcester

WORCESTER - A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after an officer discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer ran the plate of a Toyota sedan after it made a sudden turn into the parking lot of CVS on Lincoln Street at around 7:30 AM.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Truck Stuck at Logan Airport in Apparent ‘Storrowing'

A truck hit the roof of a tunnel on a road at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday and had to be towed out, police said. Footage from over the airport showed the apparent "Storrowing," with a tractor-trailer stuck on a road headed to terminals B and C. First responders were seen nearby.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA

