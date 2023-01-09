ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Kentucky Lantern

Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future

JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters.  She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator.  Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From storms to snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week will feature two seasons across Kentucky. We’ll get some springtime with the warmth and storms but winter will bring another round of snow to the region. The closer we get to Thursday, the more I am convinced we see some pretty gusty storms...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wymt.com

Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster is not new to Kentuckians. Sub-zero temperatures, however, that was a new story. “So, we did have travel trailers in western Kentucky last winter, but we did not have experience with any major issues on any large scale, and I think that just speaks to the level of this storm that came in and the temperatures that came in,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Col. Jeremy Slinker said.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy