Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future
JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters. She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator. Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From storms to snow
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week will feature two seasons across Kentucky. We’ll get some springtime with the warmth and storms but winter will bring another round of snow to the region. The closer we get to Thursday, the more I am convinced we see some pretty gusty storms...
Weather Alert: Storms expected Thursday followed by snow into the weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Talk about a wacky weather pattern to close out the work week as a strong area of low pressure closes in on the Eyewitness News viewing area. The Eyewitness News Storm Team has issued Weather Alert Days for Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. Wednesday's forecast...
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
NV: STORMS LEAD TO FLOODING OF GARDEN CENTER
NEVADA DITCH OVERFLOWS WATER RAIN WEATHER DAMAGE MESS. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Dogs rescued from hoarding situation now in the care of Lexington Humane Society
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Tennessee are now in the care of the Lexington Humane Society and will soon be in need of forever homes. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The...
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster is not new to Kentuckians. Sub-zero temperatures, however, that was a new story. “So, we did have travel trailers in western Kentucky last winter, but we did not have experience with any major issues on any large scale, and I think that just speaks to the level of this storm that came in and the temperatures that came in,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Col. Jeremy Slinker said.
DEADLY CA FLOODS: ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN COMING (3:30pET)
California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
